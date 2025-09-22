Ripple advances institutional finance strategy with lending and privacy tools

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Blockworks. In its roadmap released on Monday, Ripple stated that it is accelerating its institutional finance strategy, rolling out a series of compliance and credit tools while preparing to launch a native lending protocol later this year. Currently, three compliance features—credentials, deep freezes, and simulations—are already live. Credentials link to decentralized identities, helping issuers verify user attributes; deep freezes prevent the transfer of funds from sanctioned accounts; and simulations allow developers to test transactions without recording them, expanding the compliance toolkit. The upcoming lending protocol will introduce pooled lending and insured credit, enabling institutions to obtain low-cost, compliant loans and offering profit opportunities to smaller investors. The XRPL community will also develop zero-knowledge proofs in the future, and a confidential multi-purpose token, launched in early 2026, will enable collateral management without disclosing sensitive data. This roadmap demonstrates Ripple's ambition to establish XRPL as a leading blockchain for institutional finance. Its institutional adoption hinges on its ability to balance regulatory compliance with secure scalability. PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Blockworks. In its roadmap released on Monday, Ripple stated that it is accelerating its institutional finance strategy, rolling out a series of compliance and credit tools while preparing to launch a native lending protocol later this year. Currently, three compliance features—credentials, deep freezes, and simulations—are already live. Credentials link to decentralized identities, helping issuers verify user attributes; deep freezes prevent the transfer of funds from sanctioned accounts; and simulations allow developers to test transactions without recording them, expanding the compliance toolkit. The upcoming lending protocol will introduce pooled lending and insured credit, enabling institutions to obtain low-cost, compliant loans and offering profit opportunities to smaller investors. The XRPL community will also develop zero-knowledge proofs in the future, and a confidential multi-purpose token, launched in early 2026, will enable collateral management without disclosing sensitive data. This roadmap demonstrates Ripple's ambition to establish XRPL as a leading blockchain for institutional finance. Its institutional adoption hinges on its ability to balance regulatory compliance with secure scalability.