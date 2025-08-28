Ripple and Aave Integrate RLUSD on Horizon to Bridge DeFi and Real-World Assets

TLDR

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin becomes key collateral in Aave’s Horizon RWA market.

RLUSD’s launch on Aave enables tokenized assets to flow more efficiently across digital markets.

Aave’s Horizon platform connects decentralized finance with traditional finance.

Ripple’s global push continues with RLUSD, including rapid adoption in Japan.

Ripple has taken another step in expanding its decentralized finance (DeFi) footprint with the launch of its RLUSD stablecoin on Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) market. The integration marks a key milestone in bridging tokenized real-world assets with DeFi applications, allowing institutional players to borrow and lend against these assets. This collaboration between Ripple and Aave enables more efficient liquidity flows while maintaining regulatory compliance, further advancing Ripple’s DeFi objectives.

The RLUSD stablecoin plays a central role in this new platform, reinforcing Ripple’s long-term vision of facilitating tokenized assets in the financial ecosystem. By depositing RLUSD and other supported stablecoins like USDC and GHO, liquidity providers can earn interest while allowing borrowers to access the funds in a decentralized environment. This integration positions RLUSD as a vital component for the growing tokenized asset sector, creating a streamlined path for institutions to engage with DeFi markets.

Aave’s Horizon RWA Market: Bridging DeFi with Traditional Finance

Aave’s Horizon RWA market, launched on Ethereum, is designed to allow tokenized real-world assets to be used as collateral. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is a foundational part of this offering, as it enables the seamless integration of tokenized products into the DeFi ecosystem.

The platform’s architecture allows for direct interactions between decentralized finance applications and traditional financial systems, ensuring that institutions can efficiently access liquidity while maintaining security and compliance.

Aave’s inclusion of RLUSD as a core collateral asset reflects the growing demand for decentralized, transparent, and compliant solutions. The platform’s design also supports permissionless stablecoin supply, meaning that anyone can contribute, which widens the reach of DeFi markets. In this new era of financial innovation, Aave and Ripple aim to foster a deeper connection between traditional finance and blockchain-based protocols, bringing much-needed liquidity to the growing DeFi space.

RLUSD’s Expansion Reflects Growing Institutional Interest in Tokenized Assets

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin continues to grow, especially in regions like Japan, where it recently saw the minting of $24 million in just a week. This surge highlights the growing adoption of tokenized assets globally and indicates a rising institutional interest in stablecoins.

As Ripple and Aave push forward with their integration, they are positioning RLUSD as a primary stablecoin for bridging tokenized assets into open finance.

This rapid expansion is essential for Ripple, as tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) are projected to be worth trillions of dollars in the coming years. By integrating RLUSD into platforms like Aave’s Horizon, Ripple is solidifying its place at the forefront of the burgeoning tokenized asset market. These stablecoins are not only a vital tool for DeFi applications but are becoming increasingly crucial in broader financial markets.

The post Ripple and Aave Integrate RLUSD on Horizon to Bridge DeFi and Real-World Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.