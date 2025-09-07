Ripple and Grayscale Celebrate First Birthday: Is XRP ETF Next?

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/07 14:35
XRP
XRP$2.836+0.66%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%

September 2025 marks the first anniversary of one of Grayscale’s most popular Trusts that is yet to be converted into a spot ETF – the XRP fund.

The largest crypto asset manager to it to X to celebrate the achievement by outlining some of the characteristics of XRP and the network behind it.

What Happened in 1 Year?

CryptoPotato reported the XRP Trust launch, which saw the light of day on September 5, 2024, and was immediately followed by an impressive price increase for the underlying asset. Yet, its valuation at the time of under $0.6 was nowhere near the heights of today at almost $2.8.

The product had an impressive initial year as it enables investors to gain exposure to the token without having to worry about the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping it, as the website explains. The Trust tracks the XRP market price, but the fees and expenses are more modest.

With 301,500 outstanding shares, the total assets under management have skyrocketed to almost $17 million, according to the site as of Friday’s closing.

Grayscale's XRP Trust PerformanceGrayscale’s XRP Trust Performance

ETF Next?

As with its BTC and ETH Trusts, Grayscale was quick to file with the US SEC to convert its XRP product into a fully regulated spot exchange-traded fund. This happened shortly after Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 47th US president, Gary Gensler stepped down as SEC Chair, and it became more than evident that there would be more favorable regulations for the cryptocurrency industry.

Given its success in converting its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts into spot ETFs, the filing with the securities regulator is regarded as almost a guaranteed path for an XRP ETF. However, Grayscale has tons of competition in that field as the total number of such applications sitting on the SEC’s desk is 15.

The odds for an approval by the end of the year on Polymarket have skyrocketed to 94% after dipping below 70% just a few weeks ago. Moreover, many experts believe that the actual chances are closer to 100%.

Ripple ETF Approval Odds on PolymarketRipple ETF Approval Odds on Polymarket

The post Ripple and Grayscale Celebrate First Birthday: Is XRP ETF Next? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 7 that CZ wrote, "AI companions are a large and rapidly growing field, and users are willing to pay. Let's bring it into the cryptocurrency field, or vice versa, bring cryptocurrency into the field of AI companions."
Vice
VICE$0.01748+1.50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249+3.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 14:33
Share
Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Hyperliquid continues to draw major institutional interest as another Nasdaq-listed firm, Lion Group Holding Ltd (LGHL), announces a $600 million facility to launch a HYPE-focused treasury strategy. Lion Group Holding Ltd, listed on Nasdaq and offering a trading platform for…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.29+0.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15816+0.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
Share
Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%

Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%

PANews reported on September 7 that according to FintechNews, the Singapore Police Force released fraud and cybercrime data for the first half of 2025. The data showed that Singaporeans lost approximately S$456 million to fraud, a decrease of approximately S$66 million from the previous year. The number of fraud and cybercrime cases fell by 21.5% to 22,476, compared with 28,625 cases in the same period last year. Losses caused by cryptocurrency-related fraud accounted for nearly 18% of the total losses, reaching S$81.6 million, mainly involving Tether, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Anti-Fraud Command also recovered S$56.7 million, including S$17 million in cryptocurrency, and worked with partners to avoid another S$179 million in potential losses.
Share
PANews2025/09/07 13:56
Share

Trending News

More

CZ: AI companions are a huge and rapidly growing field. Let’s combine them with cryptocurrencies.

Lion Group Holding announces $600m facility for HYPE treasury strategy

Singapore lost S$456 million to fraud in the first half of the year, with cryptocurrency scams accounting for 18%

Pi Coin Price Outlook: A Breakout Could Be Closer Than We Think

How Germany’s missed Bitcoin haul can decide BTC’s next big move