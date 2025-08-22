Ripple and SBI Confirm Launch of RLUSD in Japan

By: The Crypto Basic
2025/08/22 14:31
Ripple and SBI Holdings are preparing to introduce Ripple USD (RLUSD) in Japan. The move targets the country’s newly regulated stablecoin market, with distribution led by SBI VC Trade. According to an official statement from Ripple early today, the company and SBI Holdings have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring RLUSD to Japan. The agreement marks the companies’ latest collaboration in digital finance. SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI Holdings, will act as the distributor. The company is licensed as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, allowing it to operate within Japan’s regulatory framework for stablecoins. Launch Timeline According to the plan, RLUSD will go live in Japan during the first quarter of 2026. This timeline allows both companies sufficient time to secure regulatory clearance, integrate distribution channels, and build market confidence. Ripple first launched RLUSD in December 2024, describing it as a stablecoin designed for institutional use. The token is backed one-to-one by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents. Independent third-party firms provide monthly attestations to verify that reserves match circulating supply. This structure is meant to reassure regulators and investors that RLUSD maintains full backing at all times. Ripple argues that its approach sets a higher standard compared to many existing stablecoins, offering greater stability and transparency. Statements from Executives SBI executives see the partnership as a strategic move to strengthen Japan’s financial infrastructure. Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, stated that RLUSD will provide Japanese users with more stablecoin choices while increasing trust and usability. Ripple executives echoed this sentiment. Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, explained that RLUSD seeks to become a benchmark for the industry. He emphasized its role as a reliable bridge between traditional banking systems and decentralized finance applications. Ripple and SBI: A Long-Standing Alliance The announcement reflects the deep relationship between Ripple and SBI. Both companies have been working together for years to drive blockchain adoption across Asia. Their combined expertise gives the project a stronger foundation than many newer entrants in the market. The launch also arrives at a key moment for Japan’s digital asset industry. Just days earlier, Japanese regulators approved the country’s first yen-denominated stablecoin. This development signals that Japan is opening its doors to regulated stablecoins, creating new opportunities for domestic and international players.

