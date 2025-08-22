Ripple and SBI Holdings bring RLUSD to Japan: a new era for stablecoins

Ripple and SBI Holdings, one of the main Japanese financial conglomerates, have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the distribution of RLUSD in Japan.



The agreement also involves SBI VC Trade, the subsidiary of SBI specialized in the exchange of crypto assets, which will be responsible for making RLUSD available in the Japanese market starting from the first quarter of 2026.

This collaboration represents a significant step for the stablecoin ecosystem in Japan, expanding the options available for investors and institutions and accelerating the integration between traditional and digital finance.

RLUSD: a reliable and transparent stablecoin

RLUSD stands out as an enterprise-level stablecoin, designed to ensure compliance and transparency. Each unit of RLUSD is fully backed by high-quality reserves, including deposits in US dollars, short-term US government securities, and other cash equivalents.



To strengthen user trust, Ripple commits to publishing monthly attestations by an independent auditing firm, ensuring maximum transparency on the reserves.

This focus on regulatory clarity and security differentiates RLUSD from many other stablecoins on the market, offering financial institutions the peace of mind needed to adopt innovative digital solutions.

The market context: stablecoin in exponential growth

The global stablecoin market has reached a value of nearly 300 billion dollars and, according to forecasts, is set to expand to reach trillions in the coming years.



Stablecoins are becoming a central element in the world’s financial infrastructure, and the next wave of adoption will be driven by utility and institutional demand.

In this scenario, RLUSD presents itself as a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance, meeting the needs for security, transparency, and compliance that characterize the Japanese financial sector.

The statements of the protagonists

Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, emphasized how the SBI group has been a pioneer in the development of blockchain and cryptocurrencies in Japan.



“We were the first to obtain the license of Electronic Payment Instrument Exchange Service Provider and to manage stablecoin. The introduction of RLUSD not only expands the stablecoin options in the Japanese market but represents an important step forward for the reliability and convenience of stablecoin in Japan, accelerating the convergence between finance and digital technology. We will continue to collaborate with Ripple to build a secure and transparent financial infrastructure,” stated Kondo.

Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, added: “Our partnership with SBI goes beyond technology; it’s about building a reliable and compliant financial future. The distribution of RLUSD in Japan with SBI VC Trade is the culmination of this work.



RLUSD is designed to be an industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance. We are confident that this collaboration will not only increase the utility of stablecoins in Japan but also set a new benchmark for the entire market.”

Ripple: innovation and reliability in digital finance

Ripple has established itself as a leader in blockchain and crypto solutions for financial institutions, offering reliable and compliant software that simplifies processes, reduces friction, and fosters innovation in global finance. Ripple solutions are based on the XRP Ledger and the native digital asset XRP, designed for fast, cost-effective, and scalable transactions.

The company boasts solid experience in collaborating with regulators and policy makers at an international level, contributing to building credibility and trust in the digital economy through cutting-edge payment, custody, and stablecoin solutions.

SBI VC Trade: a reference point for crypto assets in Japan

SBI VC Trade, under the motto “Cryptocurrency is also SBI”, leverages the expertise of Japan’s largest online financial services group to offer a full range of cryptocurrency trading services. In addition to exchange activities, SBI VC Trade is expanding into crypto asset management and services aimed at businesses, distinguishing itself as the first entity in Japan to manage USDC.

The company operates according to high safety standards and is committed to developing innovative services, always with a customer-oriented approach.

A new standard for stablecoins in Japan

The distribution of RLUSD through SBI VC Trade marks a crucial moment for the stablecoin sector in Japan.



The arrival of a reliable, fully backed, and transparent stablecoin, supported by two industry leaders like Ripple and SBI Holdings, represents a turning point for the digitization of Japanese finance.

The stated goal is to build a secure and transparent financial infrastructure, capable of fostering the convergence between traditional and digital finance, and meeting the growing needs of institutions and investors.

With the arrival of RLUSD expected in the first quarter of 2026, Japan is preparing to consolidate its leading position in the adoption of crypto and blockchain solutions, laying the groundwork for a new era of innovation and trust in the financial sector.