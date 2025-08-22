Ripple and SBI Set 2026 Launch for RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Market

By: Coincentral
2025/08/22 15:10
TLDR

  • Ripple and SBI Holdings have signed an agreement to introduce RLUSD in Japan.
  • The RLUSD stablecoin is scheduled to launch in Japan during the first quarter of 2026.
  • SBI VC Trade will manage the distribution of RLUSD under Japan’s stablecoin regulations.
  • US dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents fully back RLUSD.
  • Independent firms will provide monthly attestations to verify RLUSD reserve backing.

Ripple will introduce its stablecoin RLUSD to Japan by early 2026 through a new agreement with SBI Holdings. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines plans for regulatory clearance, integration, and distribution. SBI VC Trade, a subsidiary of SBI Holdings, will handle local distribution under Japan’s stablecoin framework.

RLUSD Distribution to Align with Japan’s Stablecoin Rules

Ripple and SBI Holdings formalized their cooperation to roll out RLUSD in Japan’s regulated digital asset market. Ripple stated that SBI VC Trade will manage RLUSD’s distribution in accordance with Japanese law. The firm operates under a license as an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider.

The company aims to launch RLUSD in Japan by Q1 2026. This timeframe allows them to meet all legal and technical requirements. Both firms expect a smooth transition due to their existing infrastructure and market experience.

Ripple launched RLUSD in December 2024, describing it as an institutional-grade stablecoin. U.S. dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents fully back it. Monthly attestations by third parties ensure transparency and regulatory trust.

Ripple Positions RLUSD as an Industry Benchmark

Ripple emphasizes that RLUSD sets a higher standard than many stablecoins in circulation. It claims that full asset backing and public attestations build greater market confidence. RLUSD aims to connect traditional finance systems with decentralized finance applications.

Jack McDonald, Senior Vice President of Stablecoins at Ripple, stated,

He added that the company designed the token to support both compliance and innovation. This dual approach supports global regulatory engagement.

Ripple wants RLUSD to play a central role in digital finance infrastructure. The partnership with SBI enhances its presence in Asia’s regulated markets, reflecting Ripple’s broader strategy to expand its stablecoin footprint globally.

SBI and Ripple Expand Collaboration in Asia

Ripple and SBI have worked together for several years to promote blockchain innovation. Their latest project builds on past efforts across payments and digital asset initiatives. This history supports RLUSD’s introduction with proven synergy.

SBI executives view RLUSD as a boost for Japan’s financial sector.

He stressed that regulated digital assets will promote user trust and utility.

Ripple’s move aligns with Japan’s updated laws supporting licensed stablecoins. The recent approval of a yen-backed stablecoin marks a shift in policy. This regulatory opening strengthens Ripple and SBI’s joint market entry.

