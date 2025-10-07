Ripple Announces Major Privacy Upgrade For XRP Ledger – What To Know

Ripple’s Senior Director of Engineering, J. Ayo Akinyele, has announced a significant privacy upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In a blog post published in October 2025, Akinyele explained that the goal is to protect sensitive transaction details while still following global regulations. Akinyele shared the full roadmap in the official blog post, describing how the upgrade will help users protect sensitive data while staying within regulatory boundaries.

Ripple Introduces Zero-Knowledge Proof Roadmap For Enhanced Privacy

In his October 2025 blog post, J. Ayo Akinyele outlined Ripple’s new zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) roadmap for the XRP Ledger. According to the roadmap, there are two main steps in this latest upgrade. The first step, planned for the next 12 months, will add private and compliant transactions to XRPL using zero-knowledge technology. With this upgrade on the XRP ledger, businesses can conduct transactions privately while still complying with financial laws. The second step, set for 2026, will introduce Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs).

These MPTs will enable the representation of real-world assets, such as real estate, commodities, or company shares, to be stored on the XRPL while maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive ownership details. A bank, for example, could confirm a transaction is valid without revealing its complete information to competitors or the public.

The upgrades, described by Ripple as essential features for “programmable privacy,” would allow users to choose how, when, and with whom they share their data. The flexible design could raise the standard for how digital ledgers can balance openness with security and meet the growing need for secure and regulation-friendly blockchain systems.

Institutional Adoption And XRPL 3.0: Setting New Standards For Compliance

Ripple’s engineers say the goal of the upgrade is to make XRPL a stronger and more compliant platform for financial institutions. A significant part of this effort is the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, which Akinyele confirmed officially went live on the XRPL mainnet in October 2025. The current version enables tokenized assets, such as property or commodities, to exist natively on the ledger. The next version, expected in 2026, will extend this framework into fully confidential tokens, supporting private asset trading and settlement.

Along with these privacy tools, Akinyele also noted that Ripple’s engineering team is preparing a native lending protocol for XRPL Version 3.0.0, which will support decentralized credit and liquidity pooling. The new lending protocol will bring borrowing, lending, and trading directly onto the XRP ledger. The roadmap reflects Ripple’s plan to strengthen XRPL’s appeal to institutions by building a secure and regulation-ready network for the years ahead.

Through the privacy and tokenization upgrades on the XRP Ledger, Ripple moves closer to building an enterprise-grade blockchain that strikes a balance between privacy, compliance, and real-world functionality.