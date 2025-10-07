ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Ripple’s Senior Director of Engineering, J. Ayo Akinyele, has announced a significant privacy upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In a blog post published in October 2025, Akinyele explained that the goal is to protect sensitive transaction details while still following global regulations. Akinyele shared the full roadmap in the official blog post, describing how […]Ripple’s Senior Director of Engineering, J. Ayo Akinyele, has announced a significant privacy upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In a blog post published in October 2025, Akinyele explained that the goal is to protect sensitive transaction details while still following global regulations. Akinyele shared the full roadmap in the official blog post, describing how […]

Ripple Announces Major Privacy Upgrade For XRP Ledger – What To Know

By: Bitcoinist
2025/10/07 00:30
Major
MAJOR$0.09849-2.66%
XRP
XRP$2.2734-5.27%

Ripple’s Senior Director of Engineering, J. Ayo Akinyele, has announced a significant privacy upgrade for the XRP Ledger (XRPL). In a blog post published in October 2025, Akinyele explained that the goal is to protect sensitive transaction details while still following global regulations. Akinyele shared the full roadmap in the official blog post, describing how the upgrade will help users protect sensitive data while staying within regulatory boundaries. 

Ripple Introduces Zero-Knowledge Proof Roadmap For Enhanced Privacy

In his October 2025 blog post, J. Ayo Akinyele outlined Ripple’s new zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) roadmap for the XRP Ledger. According to the roadmap, there are two main steps in this latest upgrade. The first step, planned for the next 12 months, will add private and compliant transactions to XRPL using zero-knowledge technology. With this upgrade on the XRP ledger, businesses can conduct transactions privately while still complying with financial laws. The second step, set for 2026, will introduce Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs). 

These MPTs will enable the representation of real-world assets, such as real estate, commodities, or company shares, to be stored on the XRPL while maintaining the confidentiality of sensitive ownership details. A bank, for example, could confirm a transaction is valid without revealing its complete information to competitors or the public. 

The upgrades, described by Ripple as essential features for “programmable privacy,” would allow users to choose how, when, and with whom they share their data. The flexible design could raise the standard for how digital ledgers can balance openness with security and meet the growing need for secure and regulation-friendly blockchain systems. 

Institutional Adoption And XRPL 3.0: Setting New Standards For Compliance

Ripple’s engineers say the goal of the upgrade is to make XRPL a stronger and more compliant platform for financial institutions. A significant part of this effort is the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, which Akinyele confirmed officially went live on the XRPL mainnet in October 2025. The current version enables tokenized assets, such as property or commodities, to exist natively on the ledger. The next version, expected in 2026, will extend this framework into fully confidential tokens, supporting private asset trading and settlement.

Along with these privacy tools, Akinyele also noted that Ripple’s engineering team is preparing a native lending protocol for XRPL Version 3.0.0, which will support decentralized credit and liquidity pooling. The new lending protocol will bring borrowing, lending, and trading directly onto the XRP ledger. The roadmap reflects Ripple’s plan to strengthen XRPL’s appeal to institutions by building a secure and regulation-ready network for the years ahead.

Through the privacy and tokenization upgrades on the XRP Ledger, Ripple moves closer to building an enterprise-grade blockchain that strikes a balance between privacy, compliance, and real-world functionality.

Ripple price chart from Tradingview.com (XRP Ledger)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004952-4.29%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.48%
MANTRA
OM$0.09203-4.99%
OP
OP$0.3581-5.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01471-28.45%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006619-8.06%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,945.86
$103,945.86$103,945.86

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,519.02
$3,519.02$3,519.02

-1.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.35
$161.35$161.35

-3.23%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2734
$2.2734$2.2734

-2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16360
$0.16360$0.16360

-2.01%