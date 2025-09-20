Fintech giant Ripple is celebrating its 13th anniversary, a major milestone marked by a congratulatory tweet from crypto exchange Uphold that put a spotlight on XRP and Ripple’s new stablecoin, RLUSD. Ripple’s journey began in September 2012, and it has evolved significantly since the launch of the open-source XRP Ledger in June of the same …

Continue reading "Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD"

The post Ripple Celebrates 13-Year Milestone with Uphold’s Spotlight on XRP and RLUSD appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.