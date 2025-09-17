Ripple CEO Announces XRP’s Inclusion in U S Government Digital Reserve

TLDR

XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s digital asset stockpile.

Over ten companies, including Bitwise, are seeking SEC approval for an XRP ETF.

including Garlinghouse anticipates the XRP ETF launch before the end of 2025.

XRP’s government inclusion signals growing trust and legitimacy in digital assets.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has confirmed that XRP will soon be part of the U.S. government’s digital asset stockpile. The announcement marks a milestone for XRP, as it continues to gain broader recognition as a legitimate and stable asset. The government’s inclusion of XRP, along with discussions about an upcoming exchange-traded fund (ETF), signals growing acceptance of digital assets in the mainstream financial system.

XRP’s Role in the U.S. Government Digital Reserve

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Garlinghouse revealed that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s strategic digital asset stockpile. This move is part of a broader plan to create a diversified reserve of digital currencies to strengthen the country’s economic position.

Garlinghouse emphasized that the addition of XRP reflects the growing trust in the asset’s stability and its increasing role in global financial systems.

The inclusion of XRP in the government reserve is seen as a significant step in the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions and regulators. Garlinghouse stated that XRP’s role in this new initiative shows how governments are starting to embrace digital currencies as part of their long-term financial strategies.

He added, “XRP will be part of a crypto stockpile, alongside other major digital assets,” suggesting that XRP will now be viewed not just as a trading asset but as a trusted digital currency for institutional use.

XRP ETF Could Enhance Liquidity and Investor Participation

Garlinghouse also discussed the potential launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF), which could open new doors for institutional and large-scale investors. The CEO mentioned that over ten companies, including major firms like Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, have submitted ETF applications to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The potential approval of an XRP ETF is expected to increase liquidity and make it easier for institutions to enter the market.

An ETF would provide investors with a safer and more regulated way to invest in XRP. It could also pave the way for more widespread adoption among financial institutions that prefer regulated financial products.

According to Garlinghouse, “This ETF will allow large investors to safely enter the XRP market,” which could further boost the asset’s popularity. With the added regulatory oversight, XRP is expected to become more attractive to a broader range of investors, thus potentially increasing its value and stability.

Institutional Interest in XRP Continues to Grow

The growing interest in XRP among institutional investors is becoming more apparent. Ripple’s CEO noted that large financial institutions, hedge funds, and other big players are increasingly looking at XRP as a way to diversify their portfolios.

The combination of government inclusion and the upcoming ETF is likely to create new opportunities for institutional investors seeking more secure ways to engage with digital assets.

With more traditional financial institutions showing interest in XRP, the digital currency is becoming more integrated into established financial markets. Garlinghouse’s comments suggest that XRP is transitioning from a speculative asset to a more regulated and trusted investment option.

This shift may encourage other governments and financial institutions to adopt similar approaches toward cryptocurrencies. As XRP gains more recognition, it could inspire other digital currencies to follow suit, further blurring the lines between traditional finance and the evolving cryptocurrency market.

