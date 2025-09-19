Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Promotes XRP for E-Commerce Efficiency

TLDR

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse questions why major marketplaces like Amazon have not yet adopted blockchain-based payment solutions.

Garlinghouse highlights the advantages of blockchain, specifically the XRP Ledger, in improving payment efficiency for e-commerce platforms.

The Ripple CEO points to Uber’s use of faster payments as an example of how blockchain could improve vendor and freelancer satisfaction.

XRP’s near-instant, low-cost cross-border transactions offer a clear edge over traditional payment systems that often take days.

Ripple CEO emphasizes that timely payments are crucial for retaining employees and business partners in e-commerce and gig economies.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is raising questions about why major marketplaces, like Amazon, have not yet integrated blockchain-based payment solutions. He believes blockchain technology, specifically the XRP Ledger, can improve payment efficiency and provide operational benefits. Garlinghouse argues that businesses can increase vendor and freelancer satisfaction by adopting blockchain solutions, boosting overall loyalty.

Garlinghouse draws attention to companies like Uber, where faster payments improve driver retention. He suggests similar results could be seen in e-commerce markets by integrating blockchain. The Ripple CEO highlights how the XRP Ledger’s speed and low-cost nature can provide clear advantages to marketplaces that deal with high daily payment volumes.

Ripple CEO Pushes for Blockchain in E-Commerce

The Ripple CEO points to XRP’s near-instant, low-cost cross-border transactions as a key benefit for e-commerce platforms. Traditional payment systems often take days to process transactions, creating inefficiencies. Ripple’s XRP Ledger can bypass these intermediaries and drastically improve payment times.

Garlinghouse emphasizes the importance of timely payments for retaining employees and business partners. He notes that delays or inefficiencies in payments can lead to frustration and attrition. By adopting blockchain, businesses can ensure smoother, faster, and more secure payments, which can improve loyalty and satisfaction.

Industry analysts agree that blockchain technology can address many of the challenges facing e-commerce and gig economies. With its speed, security, and transparency, blockchain offers a scalable solution. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s remarks aim to prompt further interest in adopting these solutions to streamline payments and stay competitive.

Institutional Attention on XRP Growth

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s comments on blockchain payments come at a time of increasing institutional interest in XRP. Last week, XRP saw an influx of $32.5 million in investments, according to CoinShares. This surge follows monthly net inflows nearing $48 million, reflecting rising confidence in XRP ahead of regulatory decisions.

Garlinghouse’s comments coincide with growing institutional interest in XRP as a fast, low-cost cross-border payment solution. XRP’s adoption continues to gain momentum as the digital asset attracts institutional investors. Analysts believe that the SEC’s potential approval of spot XRP ETFs could unlock substantial capital inflows.

As XRP-linked assets are under management and are near $3 billion, market observers are closely monitoring this growth. Ripple CEO Garlinghouse’s strategy aims to position XRP at the forefront of blockchain adoption. With key regulatory decisions approaching, the coming weeks could define XRP’s future trajectory in the institutional market.

