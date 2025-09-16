Ripple CEO Explains How XRP Settles in Just 3 Seconds Compared to Banks

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 03:55
XRP
XRP$2.9875-1.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001863-3.12%

TLDR

  • Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse explained that XRP transactions settle in just three seconds.
  • Garlinghouse clarified that Ripple does not directly provide liquidity but offers technology to access available liquidity.
  • A banker shared his experience of a 24-hour settlement time and a $10 fee for international transfers.
  • Garlinghouse emphasized the vast liquidity in the digital asset market, including XRP, Bitcoin, and Ether.
  • The conversation highlighted the difference in efficiency between traditional banking and digital assets like XRP.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse responded to a question about liquidity and payment systems in a recent conversation with a banker. The discussion highlighted the efficiency of Ripple’s technology, especially compared to traditional banking methods. The banker had shared his experience with long settlement times and fees while working at the Bank of England.

Ripple CEO Explains XRP’s Role in Liquidity

The banker began by describing a situation during his fellowship at the Bank of England. He explained that transferring money from the Bank of England to Centendaire UK took 24 hours and incurred a $10 fee. The banker also pointed out that this transaction was uninsured, which could pose risks for lower-income people relying on such payment systems.

The banker then asked Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse about Ripple’s role in providing liquidity. He inquired if Ripple’s involvement in facilitating liquidity might expose the system to vulnerabilities, such as a run on liquidity. Garlinghouse clarified that Ripple does not directly provide liquidity but instead provides the tools to access existing liquidity in the market.

Garlinghouse explained that Ripple’s technology connects participants to the $50 billion liquidity available across multiple digital assets. He emphasized the scale of liquidity in the digital asset market, including XRP, Bitcoin, and Ether. According to Garlinghouse, this market depth ensures liquidity is never dependent on a single platform.

XRP’s Speed Compared to Traditional Transfers

Brad Garlinghouse responded to the banker’s concerns by highlighting XRP’s rapid transaction speed. He emphasized that XRP transactions settle in just three seconds, which contrasts sharply with the 24-hour settlement time the banker mentioned.

The Ripple CEO’s comments illustrated the significant difference between digital assets and traditional payment systems. Traditional banking methods can often take days to process payments, especially across borders. Garlinghouse pointed out that XRP’s speed offers an efficient alternative to these outdated systems.

Ripple’s commitment to enhancing financial infrastructure stood clear during this exchange. The CEO stressed that the digital asset market’s liquidity and speed provide advantages traditional banking can’t match. Ripple’s technology, led by Garlinghouse, continues to drive innovation within the financial sector.

The post Ripple CEO Explains How XRP Settles in Just 3 Seconds Compared to Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5585-1.68%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5209-5.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861+2.74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Share
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1335-3.49%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.11248+462.40%
FORM
FORM$2.1595-5.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Share
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012683-18.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.99%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01854-9.95%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery