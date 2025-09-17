Ripple CEO Questions Why Amazon Isn’t Using XRP Ledger Payments

Ripple CEO Questions Why Major Marketplaces Haven’t Adopted Blockchain Payments

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is raising eyebrows in the payments and e-commerce sectors by questioning why major marketplaces, such as Amazon, have not yet adopted blockchain-based payment solutions like the XRP Ledger.

According to technical analyst All in Crypto, Garlinghouse emphasized the potential advantages of leveraging blockchain technology to improve payment efficiency and drive operational benefits.

Garlinghouse highlighted Uber as an example, noting that faster payments improve driver retention. He suggests that marketplaces adopting blockchain solutions like the XRP Ledger could see similar gains in vendor and freelancer satisfaction and loyalty.

Ripple’s XRP Ledger enables near-instant, low-cost cross-border transactions, bypassing traditional intermediaries that slow payments to days. Garlinghouse highlights that integrating such blockchain solutions into e-commerce could give marketplaces a clear edge, particularly those managing high daily payment volumes.

Analysts emphasize that timely, reliable, and low-cost payments are key to retaining employees and partners. In e-commerce and gig economies, delays or inefficiencies can drive attrition and lower engagement. Blockchain’s speed, security, and transparency offers a scalable solution to these challenges.

Therefore, Garlinghouse’s remarks highlight a key industry question touching on if blockchain can streamline payments and boost stakeholder satisfaction, why haven’t major marketplaces adopted it?

His comments could spark renewed interest in pilots and adoption strategies as businesses aim to modernize payments and stay competitive in the fast-evolving digital economy.

XRP Sees $32.5M Weekly Investment Inflows

XRP is capturing renewed institutional attention as investment inflows surged to $32.5 million last week, according to the latest data from CoinShares.

Source: CoinShares

This development follows strong monthly net inflows totaling nearly $48 million, reflecting growing confidence in the digital asset ahead of anticipated regulatory decisions on spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States.

The recent inflows have lifted XRP-linked assets under management to around $2.94 billion, highlighting rising institutional interest.

Analysts attribute this surge to expectations that the SEC may soon clarify rules for spot XRP ETFs, a development that could unlock substantial capital inflows and accelerate XRP adoption in regulated markets.

Institutional interest in XRP is rising as regulatory clarity around Ripple improves. Viewed as a fast, low-cost cross-border payment solution and a strategic investment, XRP is attracting major investors positioning ahead of potential ETF approvals.

As XRP-linked assets under management approach $3 billion, market observers are closely monitoring whether these inflows translate into sustained growth. With key regulatory decisions on the horizon, the coming weeks could prove pivotal in determining XRP’s trajectory in the institutional investment landscape.

Conclusion

XRP-linked assets are approaching $3 billion, with $32.5 million in weekly inflows signaling strong institutional confidence ahead of key SEC decisions on spot XRP ETFs. This underscores XRP’s evolution from a transactional token to a rising investment vehicle poised for mainstream adoption.

On the other hand, Ripple CEO’s observations highlight a critical gap in the adoption of blockchain technology by major marketplaces like Amazon. As businesses increasingly prioritize speed, efficiency, and stakeholder satisfaction, integrating solutions like the XRP Ledger could become a strategic necessity rather than an optional innovation.

The question now is not just if, but when leading platforms will harness blockchain to transform payments, and in doing so, unlock greater operational efficiency, customer loyalty, and competitive advantage.