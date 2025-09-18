Ripple Cryptocurrency News: XRP Tundra Presale Launches with Dual-Token Model

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 19:41
CROSS
CROSS$0,24901+%5,81
XRP
XRP$3,0834-%0,35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01443-%0,82
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017451+%1,40
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01809+%3,72

The latest development in the XRP ecosystem is not about the ongoing legal debates or Ripple’s expansion in cross-border payments. Instead, focus has shifted to a new presale initiative that is drawing attention across the digital asset community. XRP Tundra has launched with a dual-token model designed to give early participants both utility and governance advantages. It also links directly to upcoming staking opportunities.

This approach comes when many XRP holders are searching for additional yield opportunities outside the standard XRPL ecosystem. With the introduction of Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, the project intends to enable staking of XRP itself. It could generate potential returns of up to 30% APY. While staking has not yet gone live, presale participants secure the right to join from day one. That establishes a pathway that blends presale value with practical utility.

Two Tokens for Price of One

The presale currently runs at a fixed $0.01 entry point. For that price, participants receive two separate tokens: TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana and designed for utility and yield, and TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL for governance and reserve purposes. This approach links Solana’s high-performance smart contract ecosystem with the XRP Ledger’s settlement and liquidity infrastructure.

Forty percent of the project’s total supply is for the presale. Later phases will see the price adjust upward. It will reward early adopters with both immediate value and long-term positioning in the ecosystem. For many investors, the appeal lies not just in acquiring discounted tokens. It is also on the guaranteed path to XRP staking once Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys go live.

Staking Model: Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys

XRP Tundra’s staking framework can offer competitive returns compared to traditional financial instruments and other blockchain validators. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock their XRP, generating Frost Keys that act as multipliers for yield. Annual returns could be up to 30% APY. It creates a model that ties rewards to both commitment and activity within the network.

Although staking is not yet available, presale buyers secure their eligibility in advance. This structure ensures that those supporting the project early are not sidelined once the yield system activates. To provide further clarity, Token Empire has shared a walkthrough video explaining the mechanics of staking and token utility.

Security and Independent Verification

Transparency has become a critical issue in presale environments, where unverified projects often raise funds without accountability. XRP Tundra has addressed these concerns with multiple layers of oversight. Smart contract audits have been completed with Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, each confirming the technical foundations of the system. In addition, the team has undergone full identity verification through Vital Block KYC. It adds personal accountability, which is rare in early-stage offerings.

Technical audits and team verification give potential buyers a clearer view of the mechanics and the people behind the project. That reinforces credibility at a stage where trust is essential.

Market Relevance and Community Momentum

Ripple’s ongoing integration with banks and payment providers has already placed XRP in the spotlight, and independent analysts have projected XRP could reach $2.50–$3.50 within the next year if adoption continues at its current pace. Within this broader landscape, XRP Tundra serves as a complementary development, offering holders new ways to maximize their exposure to XRP beyond simple spot trading.

Community reaction has been notable, with Telegram groups and X discussions highlighting both the novelty of the dual-chain model and the long-awaited introduction of yield opportunities. Many retail investors see XRP Tundra as a bridge between XRP’s established reputation in payments and Solana’s emerging DeFi infrastructure.

Secure Your Spot in the Presale

The fixed $0.01 phase remains open, giving early participants a chance to lock in both $TUNDRA-S and $TUNDRA-X before price adjustments in later rounds. With staking access guaranteed for presale buyers, and audits plus KYC already complete, the project aims to provide both immediate and long-term value to the XRP community.

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra
Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/18/ripple-cryptocurrency-news-xrp-tundra-presale-launches-with-dual-token-model/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0,0142+%1,320,00
Echo
ECHO$0,03988-%0,34
Moonveil
MORE$0,08818+%0,42
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0,01988-%3,58
BounceToken
AUCTION$9,832+%0,88
ARMY
ARMY$0,01931-%0,97
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$631,7+%2,31
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00199007+%0,02
Moonveil
MORE$0,08818+%0,42
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures