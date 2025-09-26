TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution. Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years. The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution. Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years. The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate [...] The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets

By: Coincentral
2025/09/26 21:10
DeFi
DEFI$0.001485-6.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12184+0.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001578+0.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.06347+2.40%

TLDR

  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz believes that DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict and blockchain technology is driving the financial evolution.
  • Schwartz predicts that decentralized finance will capture a significant portion of traditional finance in the coming years.
  • The Ripple CTO highlights the importance of tokenized real-world assets, such as loans and real estate portfolios, in DeFi.
  • Schwartz sees decentralized exchanges as a key component in reshaping financial products and services within the DeFi space.
  • Ripple CTO David Schwartz emphasizes blockchain’s neutrality as a major advantage for institutional adoption and growth in the crypto space.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently discussed the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its integration with traditional finance (TradFi) during the inaugural episode of the Onchain Economy series. Schwartz explained why DeFi and TradFi are not in conflict, emphasizing the importance of tokenized assets and decentralized exchanges in shaping the future of finance.

Ripple CTO Sees Blockchain as Financial Future

Ripple CTO David Schwartz firmly believes that institutional DeFi is not contradictory. He highlighted that finance technology is evolving, with or without blockchain. Schwartz emphasized that companies like Amazon and Uber need advanced financial services that the traditional system cannot provide. According to Schwartz, blockchain technology is now positioned to address these needs.

The Ripple CTO also pointed out that blockchain’s rise is inevitable. He sees decentralized systems as the natural next step in financial innovation. Schwartz predicts that DeFi will take a substantial portion of market share from TradFi in the coming years.

Schwartz further elaborated that the shift towards institutional DeFi will happen as blockchain technologies become mainstream. “DeFi is going to eat TradFi’s lunch,” Schwartz said. He believes that decentralized finance, driven by institutional adoption, will soon replace traditional financial services in many sectors.

Schwartz Highlights Tokenized Assets in DeFi Evolution

Ripple CTO David Schwartz sees tokenized real-world assets as a crucial part of DeFi’s evolution. Tokenizing assets such as loans and real estate portfolios will make them more accessible and liquid. This will allow a broader range of users to engage in financial activities that were previously out of reach.

Schwartz also mentioned that decentralized exchanges (DEXs) would play an important role in this transformation. By offering seamless, on-chain financial products, Schwartz predicts that they will redefine the way people interact with the financial system. Tokenized assets could significantly expand the scope of what is possible in DeFi.

According to Schwartz, the rise of institutional adoption in the DeFi space will lead to the creation of financial products people actually want. He stressed that the current system fails to meet the needs of many users, which is why DeFi has such potential. Tokenization, Schwartz argues, will address these gaps and reshape financial products across the industry.

Ripple CTO believes that blockchain’s neutrality will be a key selling point. He thinks institutions will increasingly value this neutrality, as it removes bias and central control. Schwartz sees this as a major factor in the future expansion of the crypto space.

Schwartz highlighted that decentralized systems allow financial institutions to operate in a more neutral and transparent environment. He predicts that this neutrality will lead to greater trust and adoption in blockchain technology.

The post Ripple CTO David Schwartz on DeFi’s Future and Tokenized Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010423-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03214-0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12036-6.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03002-0.59%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0279-1.14%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs