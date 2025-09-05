Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Litecoin’s PoW Criticism

David Schwartz, the Ripple CTO, has publicly responded to criticisms from the Litecoin community. The dispute reignited after Litecoin influencer Jonny Litecoin compared XRP to Litecoin, calling the latter superior due to its proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism. Schwartz countered, highlighting XRP’s energy efficiency and the environmental concerns surrounding PoW.
On Wednesday, Jonny Litecoin claimed that Litecoin was more valuable than XRP because it uses a PoW system. He argued that new Litecoin coins require computational resources to mine, while XRP “comes from lines of code” with no energy use. “Is XRP really valuable?” Jonny Litecoin questioned, referring to the token’s market cap of $709 million.
David Schwartz quickly responded, defending XRP’s sustainability and efficiency. He pointed out that while Litecoin consumes more energy through PoW, XRP operates in a far more environmentally friendly manner. Schwartz argued that XRP will become increasingly popular as the demand for sustainable solutions grows.
Schwartz also noted that Ripple has long promoted XRP’s “green cred,” citing the company’s opposition to Bitcoin’s energy-intensive consensus mechanism. Ripple’s co-founder, Chris Larsen, has partnered with Greenpeace to campaign against Bitcoin’s PoW algorithm. This collaboration highlights Ripple’s commitment to sustainability, which Schwartz believes sets XRP apart from its competitors.
The argument between the two communities is not new, with XRP supporters and PoW advocates frequently at odds. Litecoin’s official social media recently mocked Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, further stoking tensions. Despite the attacks, the Ripple CTO remains steadfast, asserting that XRP’s eco-friendly nature offers significant advantages over Litecoin’s PoW-based system.
