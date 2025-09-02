Ripple CTO Dismisses ‘Supported by XRP’ in Bitcoin Debate Response

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 23:43
XRP
Core DAO
TLDR

  • David Schwartz, the Ripple CTO, stated that there is no such thing as “supported by XRP” amid the Bitcoin debate.
  • Schwartz’s comments aim to distance Ripple executives from the broader XRP community’s views.
  • The Bitcoin community is debating a potential increase in the OP_RETURN data limit in the upcoming Bitcoin Core update.
  • Supporters of the update argue that it will enhance network efficiency and improve the UTXO set.
  • Critics of the update warn that it could lead to increased spam and congestion on the Bitcoin network.

David Schwartz, Ripple CTO, recently commented that there is no such thing as “supported by XRP.” His statement came in response to the ongoing debate within the Bitcoin community. Schwartz’s remark was intended to distance Ripple executives from the broader XRP community.

Bitcoin Community Debates Core 30 Update

The Bitcoin community is in the midst of a debate about the upcoming Bitcoin Core update. The Core 30 release, scheduled for October, will increase the default limit on OP_RETURN data to nearly 4MB. Supporters argue that the change will enhance network efficiency and improve the UTXO set.

However, some Bitcoin users express concerns over the potential for increased spam and congestion. They worry that the new limit will allow spammers to embed larger files, creating unnecessary network strain. Moreover, critics fear that the update could complicate the operation of Bitcoin nodes, which may negatively affect decentralization.

Ripple CTO on Transaction Fees and Spam

David Schwartz took to social media to share his thoughts on the debate surrounding Bitcoin’s OP_RETURN data. He argued that fee-paying data should be considered valid economic activity, not spam. Schwartz pointed out that if someone pays the same transaction fee as others, the decision to classify their activity as “spam” becomes subjective.

While Schwartz did not take sides in the debate, his comments have sparked further discussion. He clarified that his views do not reflect the stance of the XRP community. Despite the ongoing debate, Schwartz emphasized that the nature of economic activity in blockchain networks should be carefully considered.

The post Ripple CTO Dismisses ‘Supported by XRP’ in Bitcoin Debate Response appeared first on CoinCentral.

