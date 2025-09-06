Ripple CTO Reveals Long-Term XRP Ledger Vision Following Network Improvements ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:58
David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer at leading cross-border payments processing giant Ripple, has outlined his outlook for the future of XRPL. The Ripple official shared his outlined vision for XRPL, particularly his solution to some existing network issues needing rectification.

In an X post, Schwartz revealed the state of things with the XRP Ledger hub under his management and further highlighted a graph depicting the number of peer connections to the hub received from August 21st to August 25th.

The Ripple CTO explained that the upgrade has resulted in improved bandwidth measurements, and as demonstrated by the images he provided, the hub has shown solid operation over the week.

“After a week of solid operation my hub had a rough day. But it was for a very good reason — the switch it’s connected to received a massive upgrade and my bandwidth measurements are much better now.” He wrote.

David Schwartz shares long-term network plans for XRPL

The CTO proceeded to share his long-term plans for XRPL, stating that he first intends to run production on the XRPL infrastructure. He noted that a software flaw caused server link disconnection as a key network issue plaguing the XRPL software, which could be rectified with data secured from the production hub.

Schwartz went on to disclose validators’ struggle with network connectivity, which he maintains could be strengthened. He breaks down the current situation and presents a solution, as his post reads;

“Third, I’ve noticed some issues around validators with network connectivity that is not as good as it could be. I think having one *really* good hub that can link several hundred nodes together, including most of the “important” nodes could make an actual difference in overall network reliability and stability.”


Source: https://zycrypto.com/ripple-cto-reveals-long-term-xrp-ledger-vision-following-network-improvements/

