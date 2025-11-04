Ripple CTO Says XRP Isn’t Here To Replace Banks, So What Is Its Main Use?

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has clarified that XRP’s core purpose is to give individuals direct control over their money. In a recent post on the social media platform X, Schwartz highlights how XRP is not intended to replace banks but rather facilitates the free movement of value without centralized control or intermediaries.

Ripple CTO Clarifies XRP’s Use

In the X post, David Schwartz explains that XRP aims to change how value moves. The digital asset allows individuals to act as their own bank by sending and receiving funds directly, without go-betweens taking a share, setting limits, or imposing additional controls. He notes that XRP’s self-sovereign model supports open, borderless, and inclusive financial systems.

Schwartz explains that XRP’s structure on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) endows it with a unique role in blockchain-based transactions. Unlike assets that depend on institutions or third parties, XRP operates as a neutral digital currency that functions independently of a counterparty, company, or government. This design allows the digital asset to move freely across jurisdictions without the risk of freezing, blocking, or reversal.

The Ripple CTO emphasizes that XRP’s utility lies in the financial freedom it provides, allowing anyone, anywhere, to send value instantly and securely. In contrast to traditional systems built on centralized permissions, he focuses on XRP as a solution that offers liberty and accessibility across digital and traditional financial systems.

Schwartz suggests XRP could be an alternative path for digital settlement and cross-border value exchange, with a self-sovereign, interoperable future where value moves freely without control and limitations.

BankXRP Echoes XRP’s Self-Sovereign Future

Soon after Schwartz’s comments, a well-known community account, BankXRP, spotlighted his post, describing it as a summary of XRP’s core mission to remove third parties from the financial equation and give individuals complete control over their money. BankXRP emphasized that XRP is the foundation for a self-sovereign financial system in which transactions require no approval and cannot be frozen or reversed.

By amplifying Schwartz’s message, BankXRP strengthened the view that one of XRP’s strengths lies in its empowering nature, built to make value transfer as simple, transparent, and global as sending a message. The account outlined XRP’s decentralized future in which individuals depend not on institutions but on open, permissionless networks that grant them full ownership of their assets.

Their comments underline XRP’s position as a bridge asset that supports unrestricted value exchange across borders. Instead of replacing financial institutions, XRP removes the need for them, allowing money to move freely across the world. Schwartz’s remarks, supported by BankXRP’s interpretation, reaffirm that XRP’s core principle is to eliminate network gatekeepers from the value transfer process, offering individuals complete control over their assets without relying on banks, custodians, or permission-based systems.