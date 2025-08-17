Ripple CTO Sees XRP Ledger as Key Infrastructure for Global Financial Systems

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 06:30
XRP Ledger is emerging as the blueprint for global financial infrastructure, combining unmatched scalability, real-world utility, and institutional-grade design already a decade in the making.

XRP Ledger Positioned for Global Infrastructure Leadership, Ripple CTO Says

Ripple’s chief technology officer, David Schwartz, explained on social media platform X on Aug. 13 that the increasing trend of stablecoin and payment companies developing their own blockchains reflects growing consensus around blockchain as fundamental financial infrastructure. He pointed to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a model that has already fulfilled this role for over a decade. The Ripple CTO wrote:

In his remarks, Schwartz underscored the technical and operational advantages of XRPL. Unlike chains that rely on permissioned validator sets managed by centralized parties, which can hinder network scalability and openness, XRPL offers a hybrid model. It is fundamentally public and permissionless, but with features to support compliance in regulated environments. This structure, he argued, positions the ledger to function as global financial infrastructure capable of linking participants and markets across jurisdictions.

Schwartz explained how XRPL enables efficient and low-cost transactions, stating:

The Ripple executive also noted that core design choices pioneered by XRPL—such as deterministic finality and Proof of Authority-based consensus—are increasingly being replicated by newer platforms, suggesting an emerging alignment on best practices for blockchain-based financial infrastructure. He concluded: “Looking forward to the next phase of XRPL innovations, bringing more programmability, compliance-grade capabilities, and deeper liquidity for institutional use.”

