Ripple Custody Targets $16T Tokenization Market With Institutional-Grade Security

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/03 17:53
Ripple is stepping up its game in digital finance, positioning Ripple Custody as the go-to platform for banks and institutions preparing for a tokenized future. 

With crypto assets under custody projected to hit $16 trillion by 2030, Ripple is making it clear that secure custody is the backbone of digital asset adoption.

Custody Takes Center Stage

In a blog post also shared by SBI CEO Yoshitaka Kitao, Ripple laid out its vision for a world where 10% of global assets are tokenized and traded on-chain within the next five years. Institutions, Ripple says, are looking for custody solutions with the same “impenetrable security” and “seamless trading access” they’ve relied on for decades.

For banks entering the digital asset space, the stakes are high. Strong custody infrastructure can unlock new revenue opportunities, while hesitation could leave institutions scrambling to catch up.

Safekeeping: The Foundation of Trust

Ripple Custody’s first priority is simple but critical – keep private keys safe. The platform offers bank-grade security, flexible SaaS or on-premise setups, and strict compliance frameworks to meet the demands of global regulators.

Every tokenized treasury, real estate asset, or cryptocurrency rests on this layer of trust. According to Ripple, one breach can destroy confidence, but strong custody can set the stage for growth.

Stablecoins at Scale

Stablecoins are no longer a crypto experiment; they’re becoming key tools for payments and settlement. Ripple Custody offers full support for minting, burning, and managing stablecoins across the XRP Ledger and EVM-compatible blockchains.

Some institutions are already putting this into action. Société Générale FORGE launched its euro-backed stablecoin, EURCV, on the XRP Ledger. In South Korea, BDACS is using Ripple’s own stablecoin, RLUSD, built specifically for institutional payment solutions.

Governance Made Simple

Ripple Custody is designed to simplify the back-end operations that slow banks down. By integrating with both public and private blockchains, it automates settlements, reconciliations, reporting, and compliance. The goal is to cut costs, reduce risk, and bring institutional processes in line with a fast-moving market.

Ripple Custody is already in use by banks in over 15 countries, but its ambitions reach further. With tokenization accelerating, custody will define who leads in the next phase of global finance. 

