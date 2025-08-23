Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week

By: Coincentral
2025/08/23 15:05
XRP
XRP$3.0502+6.61%
READY
READY$0.003232-0.12%
NODE
NODE$0.10025-1.01%
SOON
SOON$0.2581-2.49%

TLDR

  • Ripple’s David Schwartz reveals upcoming XRPL improvements, with tests showing smooth performance.

  • The new XRPL feature aims to enhance node connectivity and reduce sync drops under stress.

  • The XRPL update could soon integrate seamlessly into the live network, improving stability.

  • After days of flawless testing, Ripple’s hub server is almost ready for production next week.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has shared exciting news about an upcoming update to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). According to Schwartz, the testing of a new feature designed to improve XRPL’s backbone has shown promising results. After running a hub server and monitoring its performance closely, Schwartz announced that the system could be ready for production as early as next week.

The hub server, which is a critical part of this update, has undergone three days of flawless performance. Schwartz noted that the system’s bandwidth stayed within safe limits, the peer connections climbed smoothly, and no significant disconnections occurred. He further mentioned that the only minor issue observed was an occasional bump in latency, which was attributed to heavier outbound traffic.

Improved Stability for XRP Ledger Network

The new update is focused on increasing the stability and reliability of the XRP Ledger, a key factor that has contributed to its success since its inception in 2012. The hub server is designed to help XRP Ledger nodes stay connected, particularly during high-stress situations.

This will reduce the risk of sudden synchronization drops, which could disrupt the network’s operation.

Schwartz emphasized that this stability enhancement is more about reinforcing the network’s foundation than introducing flashy new features. The addition of this layer aims to ensure that XRP Ledger remains reliable even during periods of high traffic or unexpected disruptions.

Performance Results and Next Steps for XRP Ledger

Schwartz’s update shows that the XRP Ledger’s testing environment has produced results that meet the expectations of Ripple’s development team. Latency, a key metric in any blockchain system, has remained low, with no value exceeding 33 milliseconds since the full restart five days ago.

This figure is well below the threshold that would indicate any risk to the system’s functionality.

Schwartz did not specify a launch date for the update, but the progress made in the tests suggests that it could seamlessly integrate into the live network soon. The improvements will likely bolster XRP Ledger’s reputation for resilience, particularly as the network continues to scale and serve more use cases globally.

What This Means for XRP and Its Community

The upcoming update is expected to make the XRP Ledger even more robust, which could have significant implications for the growing XRP community. As the network continues to evolve, it is crucial that XRP maintains its competitive edge in terms of transaction speed, cost efficiency, and scalability.

This update aligns with Ripple’s ongoing efforts to make the XRP Ledger more secure and adaptable to the changing demands of the cryptocurrency industry.

For the XRP community, this news brings renewed confidence in the technical capabilities of the XRP Ledger. The improved node connectivity and reduced risk of sync drops will likely encourage more developers and businesses to adopt the network for their blockchain-based projects.

The post Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

The post Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a project with reported Trump links, will launch its token on Sept 1 The project has already raised a massive $550 million from over 85,000 presale investors The launch features a controlled release, with all insider tokens and 80% of the supply locked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has confirmed the launch of its native token on the Ethereum mainnet. The project, which has drawn attention for its reported connections to the Trump family, will see its token become tradable on September 1. This launch is a major event for the DeFi platform as it moves from a massive fundraising round to active trading. WLFI stated that its token will officially unlock at 12:00 UTC on September 1. At that moment, just 20% of the total WLFI supply can be claimed by presale participants. The remaining 80% will stay locked until a community governance vote decides its release schedule. Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the rest will be decided by the community via a governance vote. Holders will choose the path forward. — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) August 22, 2025 The distribution plan puts the community squarely in charge of the project’s next phase, a move that received [99.94% Approval for Token Trading] in a recent governance vote.  Further, the project’s road map shows that all allocations for founders, advisors, and team members will remain locked, a critical step to limit immediate sell-offs as the Trump-linked WLFI Outlines Token Release Plan that Locks All Insider Allocations. Backed by $550M, WLFI Hits the Market World Liberty Financial bills itself as a DeFi initiative focused on blockchain-based financial services. The project is not starting small; it raised a staggering $550 million from more than 85,000 investors before its token debut, with a reserve of $76.9 million set aside to support…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.934+5.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.47%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.12221+1.23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 15:51
Share
Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

The post Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 22, 2025 11:10 Ethereum introduces Protocol Update 002 to improve blob scaling, crucial for Layer 2 solutions’ data availability, enhancing network throughput and efficiency. Ethereum has announced its Protocol Update 002, focusing on enhancing blob scaling, a pivotal element for Layer 2 (L2) solutions, according to Ethereum’s blog. This update aims to improve data availability on Layer 1 (L1), facilitating more robust L2 applications, including real-time payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), social media, gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Key Features of PeerDAS The update, known as PeerDAS, is set to debut in the upcoming Fusaka network upgrade. PeerDAS introduces data availability sampling (DAS), allowing nodes to download only a subset of blob data in each block. This method reduces the computational load on individual nodes, enabling an increase in the blob count without raising node requirements significantly. The Fusaka upgrade, expected later this year, has undergone extensive testing to ensure stability and performance under various conditions. Incremental Scaling with BPO Forks Ethereum’s strategy also includes Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which gradually increase the mainnet blob count. These forks are designed to enhance network throughput incrementally, supported by peer-to-peer bandwidth optimizations. The BPO mechanism allows for automatic blob capacity increases without manual intervention, ensuring a smooth scaling trajectory. Advanced Networking and Future Enhancements Looking ahead, the Glamsterdam upgrade will build on PeerDAS, incorporating advanced networking techniques to further enhance scaling. This includes improvements in cell-level messaging and data reconstruction, allowing nodes to more efficiently sample blob data. The enhancements aim to maximize the use of bandwidth savings achieved from previous optimizations. Maintaining Ethereum’s Core Values While scaling is a priority, Ethereum remains committed to preserving its core values, such as censorship resistance. The blob mempool, crucial for decentralized network…
Cellframe
CELL$0.2872+3.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.05688+10.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10089-0.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 16:23
Share
CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

CME now ranks fourth for XRP Futures after only trading for about three months.
XRP
XRP$3.0447+6.63%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00722+3.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump-Linked WLFI Sets Sept 1 Launch on Ethereum

Ethereum’s Protocol Update 002 Aims to Enhance Blob Scaling

CME XRP Futures hit $9B – Will spot ETF approval flip the 23% slide?

Ethereum Breaks 2021 Record, Edges Toward $5,000 Milestone

Nigeria deports 102 foreigners linked to crypto scams