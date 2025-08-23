Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week

TLDR

Ripple’s David Schwartz reveals upcoming XRPL improvements, with tests showing smooth performance.

The new XRPL feature aims to enhance node connectivity and reduce sync drops under stress.

The XRPL update could soon integrate seamlessly into the live network, improving stability.

After days of flawless testing, Ripple’s hub server is almost ready for production next week.

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has shared exciting news about an upcoming update to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). According to Schwartz, the testing of a new feature designed to improve XRPL’s backbone has shown promising results. After running a hub server and monitoring its performance closely, Schwartz announced that the system could be ready for production as early as next week.

The hub server, which is a critical part of this update, has undergone three days of flawless performance. Schwartz noted that the system’s bandwidth stayed within safe limits, the peer connections climbed smoothly, and no significant disconnections occurred. He further mentioned that the only minor issue observed was an occasional bump in latency, which was attributed to heavier outbound traffic.

Improved Stability for XRP Ledger Network

The new update is focused on increasing the stability and reliability of the XRP Ledger, a key factor that has contributed to its success since its inception in 2012. The hub server is designed to help XRP Ledger nodes stay connected, particularly during high-stress situations.

This will reduce the risk of sudden synchronization drops, which could disrupt the network’s operation.

Schwartz emphasized that this stability enhancement is more about reinforcing the network’s foundation than introducing flashy new features. The addition of this layer aims to ensure that XRP Ledger remains reliable even during periods of high traffic or unexpected disruptions.

Performance Results and Next Steps for XRP Ledger

Schwartz’s update shows that the XRP Ledger’s testing environment has produced results that meet the expectations of Ripple’s development team. Latency, a key metric in any blockchain system, has remained low, with no value exceeding 33 milliseconds since the full restart five days ago.

This figure is well below the threshold that would indicate any risk to the system’s functionality.

Schwartz did not specify a launch date for the update, but the progress made in the tests suggests that it could seamlessly integrate into the live network soon. The improvements will likely bolster XRP Ledger’s reputation for resilience, particularly as the network continues to scale and serve more use cases globally.

What This Means for XRP and Its Community

The upcoming update is expected to make the XRP Ledger even more robust, which could have significant implications for the growing XRP community. As the network continues to evolve, it is crucial that XRP maintains its competitive edge in terms of transaction speed, cost efficiency, and scalability.

This update aligns with Ripple’s ongoing efforts to make the XRP Ledger more secure and adaptable to the changing demands of the cryptocurrency industry.

For the XRP community, this news brings renewed confidence in the technical capabilities of the XRP Ledger. The improved node connectivity and reduced risk of sync drops will likely encourage more developers and businesses to adopt the network for their blockchain-based projects.

The post Ripple David Schwartz Promises Exciting XRP Ledger Update Next Week appeared first on CoinCentral.