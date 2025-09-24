TLDR Ripple’s Hidden Road has partnered with ABEX to enhance institutional crypto trading with advanced execution algorithms. The partnership allows Hidden Road clients to access ABEX’s execution engine and trade across multiple digital asset venues. ABEX’s algorithms are designed to improve trading precision, reduce costs, and enhance transparency in fragmented markets. Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden [...] The post Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ripple’s Hidden Road has partnered with ABEX to enhance institutional crypto trading with advanced execution algorithms. The partnership allows Hidden Road clients to access ABEX’s execution engine and trade across multiple digital asset venues. ABEX’s algorithms are designed to improve trading precision, reduce costs, and enhance transparency in fragmented markets. Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden [...] The post Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech

By: Coincentral
2025/09/24 21:17
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10085-1.60%

TLDR

  • Ripple’s Hidden Road has partnered with ABEX to enhance institutional crypto trading with advanced execution algorithms.
  • The partnership allows Hidden Road clients to access ABEX’s execution engine and trade across multiple digital asset venues.
  • ABEX’s algorithms are designed to improve trading precision, reduce costs, and enhance transparency in fragmented markets.
  • Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road enables the company to operate a global, multi-asset prime brokerage.hgfb
  • Hidden Road recently launched over-the-counter options on digital assets, offering more flexibility for institutional clients.

Ripple’s prime brokerage, Hidden Road, has expanded its services to enhance institutional crypto trading. The company has partnered with ABEX, a provider of execution algorithms for institutional trading. This partnership integrates ABEX’s technology with Ripple’s brokerage infrastructure, offering global clients advanced execution tools in digital asset markets.

Hidden Road Partners with ABEX to Improve Execution

Hidden Road and ABEX announced their collaboration to provide agency execution capabilities for digital assets. The partnership allows clients to access ABEX’s execution algorithms through Ripple’s prime brokerage and custody services. These tools are designed to improve precision, reduce costs, and increase transparency in fragmented crypto markets.

Michael Higgins, International CEO at Hidden Road, commented on the partnership. He stated, “ABEX shares our commitment to bringing precision, transparency, and execution quality to digital assets.” Hidden Road aims to provide institutions with sophisticated tools to enhance their trading experience. The collaboration strengthens the company’s position in the digital asset space, offering clients an efficient trading infrastructure.

ABEX’s technology focuses on improving trading outcomes by optimizing execution strategies. The integration allows Hidden Road clients to trade across multiple venues while maintaining seamless workflow. The collaboration positions Ripple’s Hidden Road as a key player in transforming institutional trading in the digital asset sector.

Ripple Expands Its Digital Asset Infrastructure

Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road in April 2025 enabled the payments company to enter the prime brokerage space. The $1.25 billion acquisition marked a significant move for Ripple, allowing it to operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. Hidden Road’s infrastructure complements Ripple’s blockchain technology, providing a solid foundation for growing institutional interest in digital assets.

The Ripple-Hidden Road partnership supports clients in trading various asset classes, including foreign exchange, digital assets, and fixed income. Ripple’s acquisition strengthens the combined firm’s offerings, enhancing its competitiveness in the rapidly evolving crypto market. The new service expansions include advanced execution tools and OTC options for institutional clients.

Hidden Road’s recent developments include launching OTC options for digital assets in partnership with QCP and BlockTech. These features allow clients to execute options while leveraging cross-margining on their digital holdings. This addition makes Ripple’s Hidden Road even more appealing to institutional investors seeking flexible solutions in the digital asset space.

The post Ripple Expands Institutional Crypto Trading with ABEX Execution Tech appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.