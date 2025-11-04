Ripple expands institutional custody with Palisade wallet acquisition

Ripple is deepening its push into digital asset infrastructure with a strategic acquisition that will strengthen its institutional products.

Summary Ripple has acquired wallet and custody firm Palisade to expand institutional services.

Palisade’s MPC wallet tech will integrate into Ripple Custody and Payments.

The deal follows Ripple’s $1B GTreasury and $1.25B Hidden Road acquisitions.

Ripple has made another major move to enhance its institutional offerings, acquiring digital asset wallet and custody provider Palisade.

According to a Nov. 3 press release, the deal will allow Ripple to expand its custody infrastructure and directly serve fintechs, corporates, and crypto-native firms that need secure digital asset storage and transaction tools.

Expanding Ripple’s custody and payments reach

The acquisition brings Palisade’s “wallet-as-a-service” technology into Ripple’s growing suite of enterprise products. Palisade’s platform combines multi-party computation, zero-trust architecture, and multi-chain support, making it suitable for fast and secure transactions across networks such as XRP Ledger, Ethereum, and Solana.

Integrating Palisade’s technology will enhance Ripple Custody and Ripple Payments, enabling clients to manage everything from real-time settlements to high-frequency treasury operations under one system.

This approach supports use cases like corporate on-ramps, off-ramps, and subscription payments while maintaining compliance and auditability.

A year of aggressive expansion

The move adds to a string of acquisitions and launches by Ripple in 2025. Earlier in late October, the company unveiled Ripple Prime, a U.S.-based digital asset prime brokerage built from its $1.25 billion Hidden Road acquisition. It also closed a $1 billion purchase of treasury software firm GTreasury, integrating crypto settlements into traditional finance systems.

Ripple President Monica Long said that “secure digital asset custody unlocks the crypto economy,” noting that corporates and financial institutions are now seeking “bank-grade” partners as they enter the market. Ripple Custody is already used by institutions such as DBS, Societe Generale–FORGE, BBVA, and Absa Bank.

With over 75 global regulatory licenses, Ripple continues to position itself as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized markets. The Palisade deal further strengthens that goal by combining Ripple’s infrastructure with Palisade’s wallet technology to support both custody and real-time payments.