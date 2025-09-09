Ripple Expands Its European Reach With BBVA Custody Deal in Spain

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 16:11

Ripple has revealed a new agreement with BBVA that will see the Spanish bank adopt Ripple’s digital asset custody technology.

The partnership comes as BBVA recently launched a crypto-asset trading and custody service in Spain, which offers Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) to retail clients.

Ripple’s Expansion Into Spain

With this integration, BBVA will rely on Ripple Custody, an institutional-grade self-custody solution designed to securely manage tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies. Ripple Custody allows financial institutions to scale their services and address growing client demand for exposure to digital assets while ensuring compliance with strict security, operational, and regulatory standards.

The announcement further deepens the ties with BBVA, a relationship that already extends to BBVA Switzerland and Garanti BBVA in Turkey. By strengthening its custody infrastructure, BBVA said that it is positioning itself at the forefront of crypto adoption in Europe, providing retail investors.

The announcement comes as banks in Europe prepare for Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations. In a statement, Cassie Craddock, Managing Director, Europe, at Ripple, said

Meanwhile, BBVA’s Head of Digital Assets, Francisco Maroto, said that Ripple’s custody solution will help the bank to leverage “proven and trusted” technology and the “highest security and operational standards,” and enable it to directly provide an end-to-end custody service to its customers.

XRP Eyes Next Move

On the price side of things, Ripple’s token XRP is consolidating between $2.7 support and $3.4-$3.5 resistance, after a week of muted momentum and indecisive order flow.

As the crypto asset eyes an uptick, a breakout above $3.1 could fuel upside toward resistance, while losing $2.7 risks a deeper retracement to $2.4. Until then, range-bound consolidation dominates XRP’s outlook.

The post Ripple Expands Its European Reach With BBVA Custody Deal in Spain appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24167+3.20%
Particl
PART$0.2045+2.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Share
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00706+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Share
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0074+1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01344+4.59%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Share

Trending News

More

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus

Why is Worldcoin (WLD) Skyrocketing 130% Today?