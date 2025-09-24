Ripple Expands RLUSD Utility With BlackRock BUIDL and VanEck VBILL Integration

Ripple and Securitize have collaborated to launch a smart contract to encourage the exchange of BUIDL and VBIlL to RLUSD.

According to the reports, this initiative could increase XRPL access and new utility.

Leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, Ripple, and the leading platform for tokenizing Real World Assets (RWAs) Securitize have announced a strategic partnership with Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD at the center.

Details of the Collaboration and the Role of RLUSD

According to the press release, this collaboration would see the introduction of a smart contract that would seamlessly enable BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL holders to directly exchange their shares for RLUSD. This would not end there. Securitize is also expected to integrate the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Technically, this would increase access to XRPL and unlock new utility to the ecosystem.

Commenting on this, co-founder and CEO of Securitize, Carlos Domingo, highlighted that this development is a huge step towards liquidity automation for tokenized assets.

It is important to note that both BUIDL and VBILL are the first tokenized funds issued by both BlackRock and VanEck on the public blockchain. This partnership would add extra comfort around its usage as these could be instantly exchanged 24/7. In a press statement, Securitize explained that while this enables investors to gain exposure to RLUSD, it also ensures that exposure to on-chain yield is preserved. In the long run, this could unlock interoperability, flexibility, and utility for tokenized assets.

As detailed in our previous discussion, Ripple has explained that RLUSD was designed to operate with transparency, regulatory compliance, and utility. This is evident in its approval by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, as also noted in our earlier post. Its primary purpose is to improve the speed, efficiency, and cost of financial applications.

Securitize is also dominating its industry with about $4 billion in Asset Under Management (AUM) as of May 2025. This company has sealed partnerships with top asset managers, including Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck, etc, as part of the plans to bring the world on-chain.

In the partnership with Ripple, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, Jack McDonald, has disclosed that this move would unlock enterprise-grade use cases.

According to our recent coverage, RLUSD is steadily expanding its access through collaborations with the likes of DBS and Franklin Templeton. Ripple is also scaling RLUSD in Africa through Financial Technology (FinTech) partnerships and real-world pilots, as indicated in our previous report.

