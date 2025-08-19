Ripple Investors Eye October as Crucial Month for XRP Pending ETF and Banking License Approval

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:31
XRP
XRP$2.9344-2.64%
Major
MAJOR$0.15772-2.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0601-4.10%
  • Lawyer Bill Morgan has disclosed that two major events could happen in October, and could significantly impact the price of XRP. 
  • One of the events is the possible approval of Ripple’s application for a National Bank Charter. 

October (Uptober) is just around the corner, and crypto investors are patiently awaiting a return of the historic upsurge usually associated with the month. Fascinatingly, two major decisions that could be a huge catalyst for XRP’s price within the period have started gaining traction as crypto lawyer Bill Morgan delves into them.

XRP ETF Approval

The first landmark decision expected in October 2025, according to Bill Morgan, is the potential approval of major XRP Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications.

As first disclosed by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas and reviewed by CNF in April, the XRP ETF applications filed by the likes of Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, and Canary could receive their final decisions by October 18, October 19, October 20, and October 24, 2025, respectively. On October 25, those filed by WisdomTree, Coinshares, and Franklin Templeton could also receive the final outcome.

The possibility of most of these getting approval has also been addressed by prediction platform Polymarket, Balchunas, and his colleague James Seyffart. In April, Polymarket disclosed that the XRP ETF approval has a 75% chance this year, as indicated in our earlier post.

Later in June, Balchunas and Seyffart also disclosed that the approval odds are 95%. As discussed earlier, the duo emphasized that this is “a matter of when, not if.”

Ripple’s National Bank Charter Application Approval

The impact of a potential ETF approval cannot be underrated. However, there could be a more interesting landmark decision, and that is the possible approval of Ripple’s National Bank Charter application.

It can be recalled that the blockchain company filed this application on July 22 with the banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). According to Morgan, OCC’s manual suggests that a decision could be made in 120 days. Mathematically, this ends in October.

XRP

As detailed in our previous news coverage, Ripple’s application seeks a Fed master account that enables it to access the payment infrastructure of the Federal Reserve. This approval could also enable it to hold its stablecoin reserve directly with the Central Bank.

Some top banks in the US have, however, openly urged the regulator to reject this application. As examined in our earlier publication, their reason is that Ripple does not meet the fiduciary standards. Regardless of this opposition, Morgan believes that a lot could happen in October.

Currently, the XRP price is attempting to secure its $3.0 support level as it surges by 1.6% in the last 24 hours. Supporting this run is the daily trading volume, which has increased by 24% to $6.9 billion.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001882+10.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02783+0.43%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Chainalysis’s head of national security intelligence told Cointelegraph the curfew is likely an attempt to prevent people from transferring capital out of the country.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01825-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:27
Share

Trending News

More

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end