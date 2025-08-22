Ripple Is Officially Bringing Its RLUSD Stablecoin to Japan

Ripple has partnered with Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings to launch its RLUSD stablecoin in Japan

Ripple and Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings have signed an agreement to introduce the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin in Japan. The stablecoin is scheduled for distribution in early 2026 and aims to serve institutional and enterprise use cases under Japan’s new, regulated framework.

Leveraging Japan’s New Stablecoin Framework

The distribution will be overseen by SBI VC Trade, a licensed subsidiary of SBI Holdings. The partnership is a direct result of Japan’s move to establish a clear regulatory structure for stablecoins, ensuring compliance, transparency, and consumer protection.

Ripple has confirmed that RLUSD will be fully backed 1:1 by reserves of U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. government bonds, and other cash equivalents. This is a key reason why Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Earns Top “A” Rating. Monthly attestations by a third-party accounting firm will verify the backing, aligning with institutional expectations for transparency.

The rollout is planned for the first quarter of 2026, with SBI VC Trade confirming preparations are underway.

Enterprise-Grade, Institution-Focused Stablecoin

Ripple is bringing RLUSD as an enterprise-grade digital asset designed specifically for financial infrastructure. Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, described the introduction of RLUSD as a key development that will contribute to the reliability of digital assets in Japan’s financial sector.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, added that the partnership reflects a broader goal of creating a trusted and compliant financial future.

He described RLUSD as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance, a strategy that includes inorganic growth, such as when Ripple set about and acquired Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200 Million.

Stablecoin Market – Soon to Be a Trillion-Dollar Market

The stablecoin market is currently valued at around $300 billion and is widely expected to grow into a multi-trillion dollar sector in the coming years. Ripple and SBI intend to position RLUSD as a key player in this expanding market by emphasizing its compliant framework and institutional focus.

If adoption progresses as planned, Japan could serve as a powerful early example of how regulated stablecoins can successfully scale in enterprise and financial settings under strict government oversight.