Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/18 13:21
XRP
XRP$3.0826-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01443-0.82%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%

TLDR:

  • DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange.
  • Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger.
  • DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access.
  • Franklin Templeton expands blockchain interoperability by adding XRP Ledger support for its tokenized money market fund.

Institutional demand for digital assets has taken a major step forward. Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are teaming up to bring tokenized money market fund trading and repo markets onchain. 

The initiative combines DBS’s digital exchange, Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Together, they aim to give institutional investors new ways to manage liquidity, earn yield, and access credit using tokenized assets. The partnership could open new 24/7 venues for capital efficiency.

The announcement came through Ripple’s official channels and was reinforced by DBS and Franklin Templeton in a joint press release. Ripple President Monica Long noted that tokenized assets need liquid secondary markets and real utility to deliver on their promise. 

She said that this collaboration moves toward both goals by pairing collateralized lending with stablecoin-based trades.

RLUSD Stablecoin to Power Trading on DBS Digital Exchange

According to the release, DBS Digital Exchange will list sgBENJI, Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund, alongside RLUSD. This setup will allow accredited investors to swap between the stablecoin and sgBENJI around the clock. 

The move is designed to help investors quickly shift into a stable yield-bearing asset when market volatility rises.

DBS stated that the next phase of the partnership will explore using sgBENJI tokens as collateral for repo transactions. This would enable clients to unlock credit directly from the bank or third-party lenders, while DBS holds the pledged collateral. 

The bank described this as a way to expand liquidity access without forcing investors to exit their positions.

Franklin Templeton Adds XRP Ledger Support

Franklin Templeton confirmed that sgBENJI will now also be available on the XRP Ledger. 

The asset manager highlighted that the network was chosen for its efficiency, low transaction fees, and scalability. By adding XRP Ledger support, Franklin Templeton aims to improve interoperability across chains, making its fund easier for institutions to access.

Ripple’s head of trading and markets, Nigel Khakoo, said that the setup lets investors rebalance between a stablecoin and a yield-generating fund within one ecosystem. He described the arrangement as a way to bring real-world liquidity and capital efficiency to institutional users.

This collaboration comes as institutional allocations to digital assets continue to rise, with surveys suggesting more than 80% of major investors plan to allocate in 2025. The launch of RLUSD-powered repo markets could serve as a gateway for even more capital to flow into tokenized finance.

The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.0142+1,320.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03988-0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01988-3.58%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.832+0.88%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01931-0.97%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The post Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, at highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate, driven by speculation of new US ETFs Reuters and by a technical breakout that revives the trend. In this context, here’s what changes and which levels to follow. According to data collected by our research desk, there has been an increase in participation on spot and futures order books for BCH over the last 48 hours, with heightened activity on major exchanges. The analysts from the team also observe a relative increase in open interest, an element that has helped sustain the movement during the breakout. For more insights into the exchanges and prices of Bitcoin Cash (BCH), please refer to our latest report. Rally in numbers: what happened The price of BCH has advanced by 7% in the last 24 hours, peaking at $646 and an intraday update to $647. According to data from CoinDesk, the rebound brings the asset back to the highs observed since April 2024, after weeks of bearish pressure that had slowed the momentum. The return of liquidity to the market and the improvement in sentiment – also highlighted by the recent Fed rate cut, as reported by Reuters – have favored widespread buying. Indeed, short-term trading activity has also increased, demonstrating greater risk tolerance and a rotation towards high-beta assets. Key Metrics (update September 18, 2025) Indicative price: $647 (intraday) 24h Change: +7% 24h Range: data updating 24h Volume: data updating Market cap: data being updated Circulating supply: data being updated Price source: CoinDesk; sentiment: Santiment (X) Why BCH Rose: Macro and Regulatory Context The BCH rally fits into a more favorable macro context. Expectations of lower rates in the USA – confirmed by the recent Fed rate cut Reuters – have helped…
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$631.7+2.31%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00199007+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08818+0.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:13
Share

Trending News

More

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures