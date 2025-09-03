Ripple Mints More RLUSD. Is Top 5 Close?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 11:26
SIX
SIX$0.02143-0.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09916+2.00%
Capverse
CAP$0.06893-2.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0322-1.22%
  • $700 million milestone 
  • Top 5 remains out of reach 

Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has minted an additional 10 million tokens, according to the most recent data. 

This is the first minting event that has been recorded so far during September. 

Prior to this, Ripple issued an additional 15 million tokens on Aug. 29. 

Last August, the company minted a total of 60 million tokens, with the vast majority of these tokens being launched on the Ethereum network. At the same time, 20 million RLUSD tokens were burned (permanently removed from circulation) during the same period of time, meaning that there were an additional 40 million RLUSD tokens. 

$700 million milestone 

According to CoinGecko data, the market cap of RLUSD currently stands at $711 million. 

You Might Also Like

It took Ripple a little over a month to add an additional 200 million tokens. As reported by U.Today, the highly regulated stablecoin, which was initially launched in December, managed to surpass $500 million in total assets in late July. 

Top 5 remains out of reach 

As reported by U.Today, Ripple executives have repeatedly stated that they had aimed to reach the top 5 of the biggest stablecoins by the end of the current year. 

However, this target remains far-fetched for the stablecoin despite Ripple’s latest minting spree. 

RLUSD is on track to record PAX Gold (PAXG), which currently has a market cap of $1 billion. 

Ripple’s stablecoin will also have to catch up with PayPal’s PYUSD, which currently boasts a market cap of nearly $1.2 billion. 

After this, RLUSD would have to surpass six more stablecoins in order to break into the top 5, which does not seem feasible in 2025. 

Source: https://u.today/ripple-mints-more-rlusd-is-top-5-close

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinDesk, Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed Senate Bill 21, making the state the first state in the United States to establish
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1222+62.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:38
Share
Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

The post Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The two most powerful U.S. market regulators have teamed up to deliver big news for crypto. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a joint statement confirming that registered exchanges like the NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE and CME can now support trading of certain spot crypto assets. In simple …
Solana
SOL$210.28+3.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04114-3.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8361+1.12%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/03 11:29
Share
Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

The big players were shorting Hyperliquid but the altcoin's platform metrics were still strong.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006243+2.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Texas state government to allocate $10 million to buy Bitcoin

Wall Street To Trade Spot Crypto? SEC and CFTC Decision Put XRP, SOL ETFs in Play

Hyperliquid caught between $36 support and $50 resistance: Where next?

Blockchain lender Figure seeks valuation over $4.1 billion in US IPO

Bitcoin Alternative: Ray Dalio Unveils BTC as a Crucial Hedge Against Dollar Instability