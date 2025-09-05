Ripple Momentum Slows As XRP Price Stalls & Layer Brett Targets A 4,200% Meme Market Surge This Month

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:14
After months of legal wins and media attention, Ripple is starting to lose steam. The XRP price has hovered in the same narrow range for weeks, and whale activity has slowed. Once a top contender for breakout returns, XRP now looks like it’s being left behind. Meanwhile, early buyers are shifting focus to Layer Brett, a high-upside meme coin targeting a 4,200% surge this month—backed by Ethereum Layer 2 tech and viral energy that Ripple simply can’t match.

XRP (XRP): Ripple hype fades as XRP price stagnates

The long-awaited Ripple rebound seems to have stalled. After scoring partial legal victories and returning to major U.S. exchanges, many expected the XRP price to finally take off. Instead, it’s barely moved. Even with solid fundamentals and regulatory clarity, the market hasn’t responded with the kind of volume or volatility bulls had hoped for.

On-chain activity backs it up. Large XRP holders aren’t making moves, and the usual chatter on forums has gone noticeably quiet. Ripple still has value in the payments space, but it’s missing the kind of fast-moving, community-driven hype that’s defining this cycle. And unlike Layer 2 projects or staking-based ecosystems, XRP doesn’t offer new incentives for buyers to act now.

There’s no staking, no NFTs, and no narrative that feels urgent. Traders are looking for stories they can believe in—and Ripple’s story hasn’t changed. The sentiment isn’t negative—it’s indifferent. And in a market like this, indifference kills momentum. The XRP price may hold its ground, but without a new catalyst, the days of parabolic moves could be behind it. For traders chasing short-term returns, Ripple just isn’t where the energy is anymore.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): Meme coin energy meets Ethereum Layer 2 tech

While XRP flattens out, Layer Brett is pushing hard into the meme supercycle with record presale volume and a bold claim: 4,200% upside potential in this phase alone. That’s not just hype. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, Layer Brett delivers ultra-low gas fees, lightning-fast transactions, and staking rewards already live via its dApp.

The setup is simple—connect your wallet, buy in under a cent, and stake immediately for high daily returns. It’s the kind of frictionless, community-fuelled experience that meme traders are chasing this year. And while Ripple sticks to institutional corridors and enterprise rails, Layer Brett is busy going viral with zero red tape and maximum upside.

Layer Brett has already pulled in thousands of holders, and presale stages are selling out faster with each wave. Influencers are talking, crypto Twitter is buzzing, and Discord is flooded with new wallet joins. Engagement campaigns, giveaways, and NFT rewards are also helping fuel the Layer Brett fire. There’s no waiting for a court ruling or centralized roadmap—Layer Brett is built for movement.

In a market where speed and meme traction matter, it’s proving to be the project whales and degens are watching. It has momentum, it has community, and it’s got the kind of chart potential that legacy coins just can’t match. If XRP price movement has you yawning, this might be the play you were hoping Ripple would become.

Conclusion:

Ripple still matters, but the XRP price isn’t giving traders much to get excited about. In contrast, Layer Brett is building real momentum, stacking presale volume, and aiming for meme-cycle dominance with 4,200% gains in sight. If this month’s breakout belongs to anyone, it probably won’t be Ripple.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ripple-momentum-slows-as-xrp-price-stalls-layer-brett-targets-a-4200-meme-market-surge-this-month/

