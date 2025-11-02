ExchangeDEX+
Ripple News: AWS Confirms Partnership as Amazon Shares Jump 10%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/02 03:11
Among many feathers in the Ripple hat is the latest news that Amazon Web Services (AWS) has listed Ripple Labs Inc as a verified partner.

This move confirms RippleNet’s integration for real-time payments and cross-border transfers.

The move strengthens AWS’s position in financial technology, shown as Amazon’s stock rises more than 10% after its quarterly results.

Ripple News: AWS Partner Network

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added Ripple to its list of verified partners. The update confirms that RippleNet, the company’s global payments network, is now supported on AWS infrastructure.

This integration will allow financial institutions to use Ripple’s tools directly through the AWS cloud.

RippleNet links banks, payment providers, and corporations that need fast and secure international transfers.

The system uses distributed ledger technology to send messages, clear transactions, and settle payments in real time.

Ripple has consistently made it known that its goal is to make moving money around the world as easy as sending an email.

Ripple Joins AWS as Partner | Source: RippleXity

The Ripple profile on AWS highlights three main products. The xCurrent helps banks process cross-border payments instantly while reducing costs.

As described, it fits within a bank’s existing systems through an API or a translation layer, allowing easy setup.

Meanwhile, xRapid focuses on liquidity. It uses the digital asset XRP to move funds quickly and avoid the need for pre-funded accounts in foreign currencies.

Finally, xVia offers a simple interface for companies that send payments globally. It allows users to include details such as invoices and track transfers from start to finish.

By listing Ripple as a verified partner, AWS recognizes that these products meet its technical and compliance standards.

It also means financial firms using AWS can adopt RippleNet faster, without building separate systems.

Ripple News: Partnership Expands Cloud-Based Financial Services

The Ripple partnership news marks another step for AWS in expanding its role in financial technology.

This is because the cloud division already supports millions of businesses with computing, storage, and data services.

Adding RippleNet could make AWS more attractive to banks and payment companies that want faster and cheaper cross-border transactions.

Ripple’s network helps reduce the time and cost of international payments, an area that often depends on multiple intermediaries.

Through AWS, these services can be delivered more efficiently and at a larger scale.

Industry observers say this partnership reflects a growing link between cloud technology and financial innovation.

As more banks move operations to the cloud, partnerships like this could play an important part in modernizing global payments.

AWS and Ripple have not released further details about the scope of their collaboration in the news. However, the verified listing confirms technical cooperation between both firms.

Amazon Stock Rises on Strong Earnings and Cloud Growth

This Ripple news about AWS partnership came at the same time that Amazon’s shares (AMZN) jumped more than 10%, closing at $245.79, up $22.93, according to CNBC.

Amazon Shares on Blockchain Connection | Source: CNBC

The sharp rise followed Amazon’s third-quarter report, which showed stronger-than-expected results.

The company said spending will increase as it meets higher demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services.

Investors reacted positively, viewing AWS as a key source of profit and growth. The stock chart from CNBC showed a sudden increase in afternoon trading, making it Amazon’s best day in about six months.

Market analysts note that AWS continues to drive much of Amazon’s revenue.

The addition of Ripple may strengthen its position in the global payments space while attracting more enterprise clients.

This also suggests Amazon is expanding its cloud business beyond traditional computing to include real-time financial technology.

The partnership could bring long-term value for both companies. Essentially Ripple gains wider access through AWS’s infrastructure.

Amazon will also strengthen the cloud business image as a reliable platform for even blockchain applications.

The post Ripple News: AWS Confirms Partnership as Amazon Shares Jump 10% appeared first on The Coin Republic.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/11/01/ripple-news-aws-confirms-partnership-as-amazon-shares-jump-10/

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/11/01/ripple-news-aws-confirms-partnership-as-amazon-shares-jump-10/

