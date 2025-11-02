Ripple News: Bitpanda Lists Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin to Expand Global Payment Reach

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin gained momentum with its listing on Bitpanda. This move expands global payment reach and fosters compliant digital finance.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin gained significant momentum today. Bitpanda just introduced the dollar-backed digital asset on its platform. This significantly increases its global market coverage. Further, it strengthens Ripple’s growing position in the space of secure cross-border payments. This critical development is enabled by the transparent and compliant infrastructure.

Bitpanda Expands UK Offering with Dollar-Backed Digital Asset

Specifically, the addition of RLUSD means that Bitpanda immediately expands its stablecoin lineup. Therefore, this further strengthens the position of the exchange as a gateway to transparent crypto products. Furthermore, the demand for new digital assets is increasing in the United Kingdom. Thus, this market need is directly met by the listing.

Related Reading: Ripple News: Ripple Partners with Bahrain’s Fintech Bay to Boost RLUSD Use | Live Bitcoin News

As a result, RLUSD is a US dollar-backed stablecoin. Moreover, the digital asset is issued by Ripple. It is aimed to offer high price stability and increased accessibility. This is specifically to cater to retail and institutional users who are easy to reach.

Indeed, Ripple USD is now available for use. All Bitpanda users residing in the UK will be able to access the new coin. As a result, it has become a safe entry point into the digital asset ecosystem of dollars. Besides, the stablecoin is fully collateralised for security purposes. It is compliant with the ever-changing standards of digital finance globally.

In addition, the launch comes just after Bitpanda recently entered the market. As a result, the listing is part of the firm’s overall strategic objective. Specifically, this objective is to offer the optimal products of digital assets. This is aimed at a new generation of sophisticated investors.

As such, Bitpanda remains the market leader in the UK. It has the highest number of crypto assets in the region. Moreover, it is the leading company in terms of product depth, security, and user trust. This emphasis on compliance and security is of paramount importance.

RLUSD Stablecoin Partnership Builds Bridge Between Traditional and Digital Finance

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, co-CEO at Bitpanda, shared how it will affect. He pointed out that stablecoins are having a significant influence on the financial world. Therefore, they have huge potential for future innovation.

Therefore, they can make the global payments much faster and at a lower cost. Stablecoins are already altering the way people transfer and spend money. Thus, it makes them a true game-changing technology.

On top of that, Bitpanda is actively developing a necessary bridge. This bridges the gap between conventional finance and digital assets. Specifically, this collaboration with Ripple contributes to the effort. Furthermore, the bridge fully complies with the strict requirements of both worlds. Thus, compliance and security are still of primary concern for both parties.

Indeed, the RLUSD pair gets strong global momentum. As a result, it increases the international reach of the stablecoin instantly. This adds a strong weight to Ripple supremacy in cross-border payment solutions.

In addition, the compliance and transparency of RLUSD play a crucial role. This feature is attractive to both regulatory bodies and institutional capital. Thus, the stablecoin is meant to be adopted and used at a large scale. In addition, the strategic listing increases the liquidity of both ecosystems.

Moreover, Bitpanda’s product depth is unambiguous. The direct channel for dollar exposure is through the RLUSD listing. So, UK users can have direct exposure to a fully collateralized asset.

In conclusion, the listing of RLUSD on the stock exchange is a significant milestone. In addition, it puts a spotlight on the future of tokenized payments. This initiative is based on very tight global regulatory requirements. As a result, it speeds up the move to a more efficient digital economy.