ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-awaited XRP spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear to be closer than ever. Despite minor procedural delays, NovaDius President and ETF analyst Nate Geraci has now revealed that he expects the first spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks. XRP ETF Nears Breakthrough After Years of Legal Battles For years, XRP’s path to a regulated ETF has been clouded by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) litigation against Ripple. The case, which lasted five years, finally ended three months ago, clearing the biggest regulatory obstacle to an XRP ETF. Sometime in next two weeks, I expect launch of first spot xrp ETFs… SEC had open litigation against Ripple for past five years, up until three months ago. IMO, launch of spot xrp ETFs represents final nail in coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators. Have come a *LONG* way. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) November 3, 2025 According to Geraci, the arrival of a spot XRP ETF would symbolize the final nail in the coffin for the anti-crypto stance once dominant within U.S. regulation. He said that the market has come a long way since the early crackdown era, and a successful XRP ETF launch could mark a new phase of acceptance for digital assets on Wall Street. Canary Capital Updates Its S-1 Filing Amid this, Canary Capital recently updated its S-1 filing for the Spot XRP ETF, revealing a crucial detail: the removal of the SEC’s delay clause. Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act, this change allows the ETF to automatically go effective without needing formal SEC approval. Analysts interpret this as a green light for a potential Nasdaq debut on November 13. If… The post Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-awaited XRP spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear to be closer than ever. Despite minor procedural delays, NovaDius President and ETF analyst Nate Geraci has now revealed that he expects the first spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks. XRP ETF Nears Breakthrough After Years of Legal Battles For years, XRP’s path to a regulated ETF has been clouded by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) litigation against Ripple. The case, which lasted five years, finally ended three months ago, clearing the biggest regulatory obstacle to an XRP ETF. Sometime in next two weeks, I expect launch of first spot xrp ETFs… SEC had open litigation against Ripple for past five years, up until three months ago. IMO, launch of spot xrp ETFs represents final nail in coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators. Have come a *LONG* way. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) November 3, 2025 According to Geraci, the arrival of a spot XRP ETF would symbolize the final nail in the coffin for the anti-crypto stance once dominant within U.S. regulation. He said that the market has come a long way since the early crackdown era, and a successful XRP ETF launch could mark a new phase of acceptance for digital assets on Wall Street. Canary Capital Updates Its S-1 Filing Amid this, Canary Capital recently updated its S-1 filing for the Spot XRP ETF, revealing a crucial detail: the removal of the SEC’s delay clause. Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act, this change allows the ETF to automatically go effective without needing formal SEC approval. Analysts interpret this as a green light for a potential Nasdaq debut on November 13. If…

Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 11:59
XRP
XRP$2.5495+8.98%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00131-11.48%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976-2.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00227+9.66%
Union
U$0.006188-0.92%

The post Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The long-awaited XRP spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear to be closer than ever. Despite minor procedural delays, NovaDius President and ETF analyst Nate Geraci has now revealed that he expects the first spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks.

For years, XRP’s path to a regulated ETF has been clouded by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) litigation against Ripple. The case, which lasted five years, finally ended three months ago, clearing the biggest regulatory obstacle to an XRP ETF.

According to Geraci, the arrival of a spot XRP ETF would symbolize the final nail in the coffin for the anti-crypto stance once dominant within U.S. regulation. He said that the market has come a long way since the early crackdown era, and a successful XRP ETF launch could mark a new phase of acceptance for digital assets on Wall Street.

Canary Capital Updates Its S-1 Filing

Amid this, Canary Capital recently updated its S-1 filing for the Spot XRP ETF, revealing a crucial detail: the removal of the SEC’s delay clause.

Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act, this change allows the ETF to automatically go effective without needing formal SEC approval. Analysts interpret this as a green light for a potential Nasdaq debut on November 13.

If approved, this would be the first-ever pure spot XRP ETF, giving institutional investors direct exposure to XRP’s market price similar to the structure used by spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Analysts Expect Massive Inflows

Experts expect massive inflows once the XRP ETF goes live. Early projections hint that over $1 billion in institutional capital could enter the market within the first few weeks.

This outlook draws on the recent success of the Solana (SOL) spot ETFs, which attracted $417 million in their first week, outperforming several competing crypto funds. XRP, which has consistently recorded higher trading volume and open interest than Solana, could see even greater demand.

Market Reaction and Short-Term Volatility

Analysts have warned of a buy the rumor, sell the news pattern. When spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs went live, both assets experienced short-term pullbacks following strong pre-launch rallies.

A similar pattern may happen for XRP, especially as the broader crypto market navigates uncertainty from the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-news-first-spot-xrp-etf-could-go-live-in-two-weeks-says-novadius-president/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17381-3.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.06438+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00468-8.12%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1636-1.32%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015181+6.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,566.68
$105,566.68$105,566.68

+0.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,539.07
$3,539.07$3,539.07

+0.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5495
$2.5495$2.5495

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.76
$165.76$165.76

-0.31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17887
$0.17887$0.17887

-0.20%