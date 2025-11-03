The post Ripple News: First Spot XRP ETF Could Go Live in Two Weeks, Says NovaDius President appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The long-awaited XRP spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) appear to be closer than ever. Despite minor procedural delays, NovaDius President and ETF analyst Nate Geraci has now revealed that he expects the first spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks.

XRP ETF Nears Breakthrough After Years of Legal Battles

For years, XRP’s path to a regulated ETF has been clouded by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) litigation against Ripple. The case, which lasted five years, finally ended three months ago, clearing the biggest regulatory obstacle to an XRP ETF.

According to Geraci, the arrival of a spot XRP ETF would symbolize the final nail in the coffin for the anti-crypto stance once dominant within U.S. regulation. He said that the market has come a long way since the early crackdown era, and a successful XRP ETF launch could mark a new phase of acceptance for digital assets on Wall Street.

Amid this, Canary Capital recently updated its S-1 filing for the Spot XRP ETF, revealing a crucial detail: the removal of the SEC’s delay clause.

Under Section 8(a) of the Securities Act, this change allows the ETF to automatically go effective without needing formal SEC approval. Analysts interpret this as a green light for a potential Nasdaq debut on November 13.

If approved, this would be the first-ever pure spot XRP ETF, giving institutional investors direct exposure to XRP’s market price similar to the structure used by spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Analysts Expect Massive Inflows

Experts expect massive inflows once the XRP ETF goes live. Early projections hint that over $1 billion in institutional capital could enter the market within the first few weeks.

This outlook draws on the recent success of the Solana (SOL) spot ETFs, which attracted $417 million in their first week, outperforming several competing crypto funds. XRP, which has consistently recorded higher trading volume and open interest than Solana, could see even greater demand.

Market Reaction and Short-Term Volatility

Analysts have warned of a buy the rumor, sell the news pattern. When spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs went live, both assets experienced short-term pullbacks following strong pre-launch rallies.

A similar pattern may happen for XRP, especially as the broader crypto market navigates uncertainty from the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and the Federal Reserve’s next rate decision.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-news-first-spot-xrp-etf-could-go-live-in-two-weeks-says-novadius-president/