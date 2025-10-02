ExchangeDEX+
Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has completed a $19 million equity raise through an additional common stock offering at $6.05 per share. The funds will support VivoPower's digital asset treasury strategy, including acquiring, managing, and holding XRP for the long term. The move adds credibility to XRP as a digital asset and also shows growing institutional interest. Treasury-focused strategies like this can provide a more stable price floor and support adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and other crypto applications. XRP's market activity shows gains above 5% on the day, rising market capitalization, and strong trading volume. Short-term momentum is pausing, however, as the MACD has turned bearish and the CRSI sits at neutral levels.  VivoPower's treasury strategy could influence XRP adoption beyond price movements. A well-capitalized, publicly traded company holding XRP may attract additional institutional attention and participation in the ecosystem. Analysts note that scaling this strategy could provide clearer support for XRP and signal confidence to both retail and corporate investors. The latest offering follows VivoPower's previous Regulation S sale, led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. The offering was conducted under a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2025. A final prospectus is available on the SEC website. VivoPower's initiative shows how corporate treasuries can actively participate in the crypto ecosystem. By holding XRP and deploying capital strategically, the company aims to support both its treasury and the broader network. It remains to be seen how this approach affects XRP's price stability, adoption, and institutional credibility.

Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 15:41
The post Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has completed a $19 million equity raise through an additional common stock offering at $6.05 per share. The funds will support VivoPower’s digital asset treasury strategy, including acquiring, managing, and holding XRP for the long term.

The move adds credibility to XRP as a digital asset and also shows growing institutional interest. Treasury-focused strategies like this can provide a more stable price floor and support adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and other crypto applications.

XRP’s market activity shows gains above 5% on the day, rising market capitalization, and strong trading volume. Short-term momentum is pausing, however, as the MACD has turned bearish and the CRSI sits at neutral levels. 

VivoPower’s treasury strategy could influence XRP adoption beyond price movements. A well-capitalized, publicly traded company holding XRP may attract additional institutional attention and participation in the ecosystem. Analysts note that scaling this strategy could provide clearer support for XRP and signal confidence to both retail and corporate investors.

The latest offering follows VivoPower’s previous Regulation S sale, led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. The offering was conducted under a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2025. A final prospectus is available on the SEC website.

VivoPower’s initiative shows how corporate treasuries can actively participate in the crypto ecosystem. By holding XRP and deploying capital strategically, the company aims to support both its treasury and the broader network. It remains to be seen how this approach affects XRP’s price stability, adoption, and institutional credibility.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-news-nasdaq-listed-xrp-treasury-company-raises-19m-to-expand-digital-asset-holdings/

