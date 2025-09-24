Starting this week, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds will be able to swap their holdings directly […] The post Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.Starting this week, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds will be able to swap their holdings directly […] The post Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.

Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto

By: Coindoo
2025/09/24 13:35
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06913+11.32%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.07867-2.79%

Starting this week, investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized funds will be able to swap their holdings directly into RLUSD, giving them immediate access to on-chain liquidity.

The announcement, shared by CEO Brad Garlinghouse, marks a milestone for Ripple’s efforts to prove that stablecoins can serve institutional needs as efficiently as consumer payments. Garlinghouse called the feature a demonstration of “real utility,” while Ripple’s stablecoin chief Jack McDonald framed it as the logical evolution of the company’s tokenization strategy.

The integration also follows a string of partnerships aimed at embedding RLUSD into core financial markets. Ripple recently teamed up with Franklin Templeton and Singapore’s DBS Bank to explore how the stablecoin could support repo transactions on-chain, a market long dominated by legacy infrastructure.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin ETFs See $363M Outflow Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech

By linking tokenized fund shares to a dollar-backed asset like RLUSD, Ripple is attempting to carve out space in a crowded stablecoin field already dominated by giants such as USDT and USDC. The difference, analysts suggest, is Ripple’s focus on enterprise adoption – positioning RLUSD not just as a payment rail but as a tool for bridging the $1.5 trillion asset-management industry with blockchain ecosystems.

If successful, RLUSD could shift from being another entrant in the stablecoin race to becoming a central pillar in how traditional finance experiments with blockchain-based liquidity.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ripple News: RLUSD Positioned as Institutional Bridge Between Wall Street and Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, is reportedly seeking funding at a half a trillion dollar valuation.
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/24 12:59
Share
FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

The post FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The long-running FTX bankruptcy case has entered a new chapter. The FTX Recovery Trust is now suing crypto mining company Genesis Digital Assets (GDA) in an effort to claw back more than $1 billion. The lawsuit highlights how deeply Sam Bankman-Fried’s financial decisions continue to impact creditors two years after FTX’s collapse. Lawsuit Claims Inflated …
1
1$0.012446-36.60%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004629-1.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08517+0.99%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/24 13:12
Share
USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Tether is weighing a multibillion-dollar fundraising round that could value the USDT issuer at half a trillion dollars. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is exploring a fundraising round that could reach $20 billion and value the…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/24 12:53
Share

Trending News

More

Tether Seeks $20B Funding at $500 Billion Valuation, Dwarfing Circle

FTX Bankruptcy Lawsuit Targets Genesis Digital Assets in $1 Billion Clawback

USDT issuer Tether reportedly seeking to raise up to $20B at a $500B valuation

Brazil’s Central Bank Tightens Forex Rules, Crypto Exchanges Could Be Affected

Avantis – Can AVNT bulls reverse the 30% correction?