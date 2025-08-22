Ripple Partners SBI to Launch USD Stablecoin in Japan by Early 2026

By: Blockhead
2025/08/22 18:00
Ripple Partners SBI to Launch USD Stablecoin in Japan by Early 2026

Ripple has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings to distribute its USD-backed stablecoin RLUSD in Japan through SBI's licensed cryptocurrency exchange subsidiary, the firm announced today.

The partnership with SBI VC Trade, which holds an Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider license in Japan, aims to make RLUSD available to users in the country during the first quarter of 2026.

SBI VC Trade was among the first firms to obtain Japan's stablecoin exchange license and currently handles other digital dollar tokens in the Japanese market. The addition of RLUSD will expand stablecoin options for Japanese investors and institutions as the global stablecoin market approaches $300 billion in value.

"The introduction of RLUSD will not just expand the option of stablecoins in the Japanese market, but is a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins," said SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo in a statement announcing the partnership.

Ripple's RLUSD is backed by US dollar deposits, short-term government bonds, and cash equivalents, with monthly third-party attestations providing transparency on reserve holdings. The stablecoin design targets enterprise and institutional users seeking regulatory compliance in digital dollar transactions.

Jack McDonald, Ripple's senior vice president of stablecoins, characterized the partnership as extending beyond technology to "building a trusted and compliant financial future." He positioned RLUSD as bridging traditional and decentralized finance systems.

The collaboration builds on an existing relationship between Ripple and SBI Group, which has previously supported Ripple's cross-border payment initiatives. SBI Holdings operates securities, banking, and digital asset businesses across Japan and other Asian markets.

Japan has developed comprehensive regulations for stablecoin issuers and exchange operators, requiring proper licensing and reserve backing for USD-pegged tokens. The regulatory framework has enabled major stablecoin operators to serve Japanese customers through licensed platforms.

The stablecoin market has grown rapidly as institutional adoption increases, with major financial institutions incorporating digital dollars into treasury operations and payment systems. Industry projections suggest the sector could reach trillions of dollars in value as mainstream financial integration accelerates.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Share
Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair introduces dApp Gallery to enhance blockchain data experiences. The feature integrates third-party services for richer contextual insights. Continue Reading:Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery The post Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:13
Share
The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a project dedicated to the development of AGI and ASI, has announced a partnership with SuperWorld.
Delysium
AGI$0.0461-2.37%
Sender
ASI$0.005079-3.10%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 15:53
Share

Trending News

More

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser

Dow Jones up 100 points as Federal Reserve balances Iran tensions