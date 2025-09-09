Ripple Partners With BBVA to Power Crypto Custody in Spain

Spain’s BBVA, one of Europe’s largest financial institutions, has chosen Ripple’s infrastructure to power the digital asset custody behind its latest retail crypto service.

A New Offering for BBVA Customers

Spanish clients of BBVA will soon be able to trade and securely hold Bitcoin and Ethereum directly within the bank’s ecosystem. Beyond major cryptocurrencies, the platform is also designed to accommodate tokenized assets, giving customers exposure to the next wave of digital products without leaving the safety of their bank.

This integration is possible thanks to Ripple’s acquisition of Metaco, a Swiss specialist in custody technology. By embedding Ripple Custody into its system, BBVA avoids outsourcing and instead keeps asset management entirely in-house — a move expected to bolster customer trust.

Why Now? MiCA’s Role

The timing is no coincidence. With the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation now active, banks across the continent finally have the legal clarity they need to introduce compliant crypto services. Ripple has positioned itself as an early beneficiary, offering a ready-made solution for institutions eager to expand.

BBVA had already piloted Ripple’s custody technology in Switzerland and Turkey, but the Spanish rollout represents its boldest step yet into Europe’s crypto economy.

Ripple’s New Momentum After SEC Case

For Ripple, the partnership underlines a sharp turn in fortunes. The company’s years-long clash with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ended last month when both sides dropped their appeals over XRP’s legal status. The resolution removed one of Ripple’s biggest obstacles, clearing the path for global expansion.

Armed with more than 60 regulatory licenses worldwide, Ripple is now pushing to cement itself as the go-to provider of blockchain infrastructure for major banks. The BBVA deal adds weight to that strategy, marrying traditional finance with Ripple’s custody expertise under a framework that regulators endorse.

A Broader Shift in Banking

The BBVA launch is part of a wider trend: European banks moving from cautious experiments to full-scale integration of crypto services. By partnering with Ripple, BBVA not only strengthens its foothold in digital assets but also signals that mainstream banks are ready to compete in a space once dominated by exchanges and fintech startups.

If successful, the Spanish rollout could serve as a template for other European markets — and for Ripple, it’s proof that regulatory clarity can translate directly into new business.

