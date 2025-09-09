Ripple partners with Spanish bank BBVA to expand digital asset custody services

PANews reported on September 9th that Ripple announced a partnership with Spanish bank BBVA to provide digital asset custody technology to its retail clients. This move marks a significant upgrade for BBVA following its launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum trading and custody services, and is intended to comply with the EU's MiCA regulatory framework.
It is reported that Ripple's custody technology originated from its acquisition of Swiss crypto custody company Metaco and has been applied to BBVA's operations in Switzerland and Turkey. Ripple currently has more than 60 regulatory licenses worldwide.
