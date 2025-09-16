Ripple Pledges $25 Million RLUSD via XRPL for Small Businesses: Details

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 10:17
Fintech company Ripple has committed $25 million to boost small businesses in the United States as well as veteran career success.

Today, Ripple announced a $25 million commitment to two nonprofits, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA. This funding, delivered in Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin, will increase access to capital for small business owners and create career pathways for veterans and military spouses and also equip entrepreneurs with digital payment tools.

This builds on Ripple’s May $25 million RLUSD donation to DonorsChoose and Teach For America, bringing the company’s philanthropic acts in the U.S. to over $50 million in 2025.

$1 billion impact targeted

According to the announcement, Ripple and its partners, in this case, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA, will launch new initiatives intended to increase access to capital and create new career pathways.

Ripple’s grant is expected to generate $125 million in lending impact for small businesses in partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, and the new Ripple Digital Leap Forward accelerator program will equip underserved entrepreneurs across the U.S. with training and $500,000 in immediate funding.

In partnership with Ripple, Hire Heroes USA expects to generate 14,000 employment opportunities for veterans and military spouses, and launch a new Fintech Pathways program to build careers in financial technology, entailing over $900 million in annual economic impact. Combined, these partnerships are estimated to create $1 billion in total impact.

In the past week, Ripple announced an agreement with BBVA to provide its digital asset custody technology to the Spanish bank.

Source: https://u.today/ripple-pledges-25-million-rlusd-via-xrpl-for-small-businesses-details

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
