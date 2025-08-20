Ripple points the crypto industry to 4 arms for crypto custody

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 06:28
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00215884-5,39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004739-6,13%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10033-1,51%
CROSS
CROSS$0,22691-13,10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020367-6,28%

Ripple and the Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS) co-hosted a workshop on crypto custody and stablecoins in Singapore.  Ripple’s team pointed out four core principles for custody providers, including compliance by design, tailored models, operational resilience, and governance.

The compliance-by-design approach showed that regulators such as Singapore’s Monetary Authority (MAS) require strict asset segregation and recovery protocols.

They also emphasized that institutions must choose custody models suited to their needs. This is whether or not it is third-party, hybrid, or self-custody.

Next, the leaders talked about operational resilience. They said that workflows must handle interruptions, meet recovery standards set by laws like the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, and have strong monitoring and response methods.

Fourth, they pointed to governance, saying segregation of duties, independent oversight, and audit trails as essential to maintaining trust.

According to Ripple execs, digital asset custody has become the foundation for institutional adoption of stablecoins, tokenized assets, and cross-border settlement. Rahul Advani, Ripple’s global co-head of policy, and Caren Tso, its Asia-Pacific policy manager, said custody is now a critical entry point for enterprises wanting to scale digital finance. 

Institutional standards for stablecoin custody 

The event also focused on institutional standards for stablecoin custody and culminated in releasing a best practices report by BAS subcommittees on stablecoins and cybersecurity.

According to Ripple, the fifth theme of the class was the role of custody in making stablecoins useful in everyday situations like trade finance, cross-border payments, and managing cash flow. 

They said enterprise-grade custodians can help with this change by providing API integration, anti-money laundering (AML) tools, and programmable features. According to them,  the change is also to safeguard tokenized documents related to global trade.

To that end, according to Advani and Tso, digital finance, smart contracts, tokenized documents, and automated compliance will need to be more deeply integrated with custody infrastructure. These features will help build a digital banking system that can grow, work with other systems, and adapt to the new financial era.

The company talked about its Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin and said that it was released under a New York Trust Company Charter. It means that it has to have separate reserves, be audited by a third party, and be backed by the full dollar. 

Ripple also said that its custody platform is made to help institutions handle tokenized assets in a way that meets operational and legal standards.

Ripple projects growth in the adoption of custody solutions 

Ripple executives pointed to a recent Ripple–Boston Consulting Group report prediction that tokenized real-world assets could reach $18.9 trillion by 2033. Standard Chartered also forecasts up to $30 trillion by 2034.

In addition,  Ripple’s survey found that more than half of firms in the Asia Pacific plan to adopt custody solutions in the next three years. This has been proven possible because the real-world asset tokenization market has surged 380% over the past 3 years, now hitting around $24 billion as of June 2025. 

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon are piloting tokenized money-market funds using blockchain tech. BlackRock, Coinbase, Bank of America, and Citi are exploring tokenization and digital securities offerings.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ripples-policy-points-4-arms-crypto-custody/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0,00002155-4,51%
NodeGO Token
GO$0,00029-42,00%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02578-4,76%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
Share
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0912+24,93%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,14-8,55%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 22:31
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01918-2,68%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10033-1,51%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/20 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

SharpLink Acquires Additional 143,593 Ethereum, Expanding Holdings to $3.18 Billion

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)