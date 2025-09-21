Ripple’s game-changing stablecoin RLUSD is setting a new standard for transparency, compliance, and cross-chain scalability in institutional finance. Ripple RLUSD Aims to Redefine Stablecoin Utility Ripple shared on Sept. 16 an insight authored by Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins, focused on the company’s enterprise-grade stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD). McDonald detailed how RLUSD was […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-positions-rlusd-as-compliance-first-stablecoin-for-institutional-use/