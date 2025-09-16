Ripple Powers $25 Million RLUSD Donation to Strengthen U.S. Economy

Ripple announced a $25 million RLUSD donation to Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.

The initiative aims to expand capital access for small businesses and create new career paths for veterans.

Partnerships are projected to deliver more than $1 billion in total economic impact.

Ripple has unveiled a fresh $25 million commitment in Ripple USD (RLUSD), its dollar-backed stablecoin. The funds will be directed to two nonprofit organizations, Accion Opportunity Fund and Hire Heroes USA.

This support is designed to ease funding challenges for small businesses while also providing career opportunities for veterans and military spouses. This marks Ripple’s second major donation this year, bringing its total charitable contributions in 2025 to $50 million.

The company highlighted that small businesses employ nearly half of America’s workforce, yet often face hurdles in securing loans. At the same time, about 200,000 U.S. veterans transition to civilian life each year, with most lacking stable employment. Ripple’s initiative seeks to bridge these gaps with both financial and career support.

Digital Leap Forward Gives $500K to Small Businesses

The contribution of $25 million could, in Ripple’s calculation, unlock the lending potential of $125 million among entrepreneurs using the Accion Opportunity Fund.

A new program, Ripple Digital Leap Forward, will provide underserved entrepreneurs with training and up to $500,000 in spot funding. This will attempt to put small business leaders up to speed with digital payment solutions that will keep them competitive in this age.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s partnership with Hire Heroes USA will be generating 14,000 new jobs among veterans as well as military spouses.

A new Fintech Pathways program will also create career opportunities in financial technology, part of an initiative that will yield more than $900 million in annual economic value. Taken together, both initiatives will yield $1 billion in value to U.S. communities.

Ripple’s $25M May Donation Supported 30,000 Classrooms

Ripple is sending the funds using The Giving Block’s cryptocurrency donations platform, with support from Uphold exchange. Utilizing RLUSD makes it possible to transfer donations more quickly and at a reduced cost than by more traditional means. Both non-profit partners will get first-hand exposure to working with digital wallets and payment in stablecoins.

This donation comes in addition to Ripple’s earlier donation of $25 million in RLUSD in May to DonorsChoose and Teach For America, which funded more than 30,000 classroom projects and teachers in America.

Through educational programs associated with opportunity-based initiatives, Ripple views stablecoins as a platform to promote broader financial and social inclusion.

