Ripple Price Could Reach $4 This Year But XRP 2.0 Set To Skyrocket From Just $0.10 To $2.50 Before October

By: Coindoo
2025/09/16 02:50
XRP
XRP$2.9999-1.35%

Yet, attention is rapidly shifting to Remittix, dubbed XRP 2.0, which has stunned the market with record-breaking demand.

At just $0.10, forecasts suggest RTX could surge to $2.50 before October, positioning it as 2025’s most explosive altcoin opportunity.

Institutional Flows Boost XRP News Outlook For The Year

Ripple’s price is grabbing headlines again after reclaiming $3.16, with traders now eyeing the critical $3.66 resistance zone. The latest XRP News shows whale accumulation has kicked back in, with over 120 million tokens snapped up during recent dips. This renewed confidence is fueling speculation that the next XRP Price Prediction could push Ripple toward $4 before the year closes.

Strong demand is also showing up in retail flows. Funding rates and exchange activity highlight that buyers are willing to pay a premium to stay long on Ripple Price today, keeping momentum alive. Analysts believe this positions Ripple well for further gains, especially if institutional support and ETF speculation continue to build.

Still, it is the hype around Remittix that is catching the attention of investors seeking even higher upside. From a presale price of just $0.10, forecasts suggest RTX could surge to $2.50 before October, stealing some of the spotlight from Ripple’s steady but measured rally.

XRP 2.0 Remittix Predicted To Skyrocket From $0.10 To $2.50 Before October

Ripple’s steady climb keeps investors watching, but Remittix, already branded by many as “XRP 2.0”, is stealing headlines with its explosive trajectory. Trading at just $0.1080, RTX has raised over $25.6 million and sold 662 million tokens, pointing to unmatched investor confidence. Unlike Ripple’s gradual progress, Remittix delivers a live solution for the $190 trillion remittance market with instant crypto-to-fiat transfers.

  • Raised $25.6 million with over 662 million tokens sold
  • Converts 40+ cryptocurrencies into fiat within hours
  • Secures transactions with public ledgers and locked liquidity
  • Offers 15% USDT referral rewards, instantly claimable every 24 hours

This unique mix of utility, adoption, and incentives positions RTX far beyond speculative hype. Migrant workers, freelancers, and merchants already see its real-world value, making its appeal stronger than many legacy tokens.

While Ripple’s still targets $4 this year, analysts argue Remittix could outpace it, potentially skyrocketing from $0.10 to $2.50 before October.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Ripple Price Could Reach $4 This Year But XRP 2.0 Set To Skyrocket From Just $0.10 To $2.50 Before October appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01674+0.29%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-9.39%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2912-5.65%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,447.98-0.38%
MetYa
MET$0.243-0.32%
OP
OP$0.7441-5.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 02:28
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-3.37%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2567-6.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.03%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.15)

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention