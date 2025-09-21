The post Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales continue to buy the dip as XRP consolidates, fueling fresh debate around every new Ripple price prediction chart. Yet attention is shifting toward Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, where the Layer Brett presale is drawing huge interest.  With early staking rewards reportedly hitting over 670% APY, the project offers both meme culture and blockchain utility. LBRETT’s low entry price and speed-focused design stand in sharp contrast to the slower, uncertain moves shaping XRP’s current market outlook. Layer Brett: The meme coin of the future For investors seeking exponential growth, new projects often present a more dynamic opportunity than established giants. While XRP has a dedicated community, its multi-billion dollar market cap means significant upward moves require immense capital. Layer Brett, however, operates from a different playbook.  As an Ethereum Layer 2, it leverages the most secure, innovative contract network while solving its core problems: speed and cost. This positions it to capture value from the projected $10 trillion L2 market. Its presale status offers a ground-floor entry point that legacy coins like XRP simply cannot match. The project achieves its performance by processing transactions off-chain, bundling them, and then anchoring them to the Ethereum mainnet for security. This architecture unlocks near-instantaneous transactions and shrinks gas fees to a fraction of a cent.  With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, its tokenomics are designed for community growth, allocating 25% of the supply just for staking rewards. Users can easily connect a wallet, purchase LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately. “Brett isn’t just participating in the blockchain revolution—he’s leading it,” the project notes. Ripple Price Prediction: What consolidation means for XRP traders XRP is a digital asset created for the Ripple payment network. Its primary purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for fast and low-cost international… The post Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales continue to buy the dip as XRP consolidates, fueling fresh debate around every new Ripple price prediction chart. Yet attention is shifting toward Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, where the Layer Brett presale is drawing huge interest.  With early staking rewards reportedly hitting over 670% APY, the project offers both meme culture and blockchain utility. LBRETT’s low entry price and speed-focused design stand in sharp contrast to the slower, uncertain moves shaping XRP’s current market outlook. Layer Brett: The meme coin of the future For investors seeking exponential growth, new projects often present a more dynamic opportunity than established giants. While XRP has a dedicated community, its multi-billion dollar market cap means significant upward moves require immense capital. Layer Brett, however, operates from a different playbook.  As an Ethereum Layer 2, it leverages the most secure, innovative contract network while solving its core problems: speed and cost. This positions it to capture value from the projected $10 trillion L2 market. Its presale status offers a ground-floor entry point that legacy coins like XRP simply cannot match. The project achieves its performance by processing transactions off-chain, bundling them, and then anchoring them to the Ethereum mainnet for security. This architecture unlocks near-instantaneous transactions and shrinks gas fees to a fraction of a cent.  With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, its tokenomics are designed for community growth, allocating 25% of the supply just for staking rewards. Users can easily connect a wallet, purchase LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately. “Brett isn’t just participating in the blockchain revolution—he’s leading it,” the project notes. Ripple Price Prediction: What consolidation means for XRP traders XRP is a digital asset created for the Ripple payment network. Its primary purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for fast and low-cost international…

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:29
NEAR
NEAR$3.123+0.90%
Threshold
T$0.01646-2.02%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,051.92+5.21%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06783+19.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08872+2.40%
XRP
XRP$2.9854-0.09%

Whales continue to buy the dip as XRP consolidates, fueling fresh debate around every new Ripple price prediction chart. Yet attention is shifting toward Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, where the Layer Brett presale is drawing huge interest. 

With early staking rewards reportedly hitting over 670% APY, the project offers both meme culture and blockchain utility. LBRETT’s low entry price and speed-focused design stand in sharp contrast to the slower, uncertain moves shaping XRP’s current market outlook.

Layer Brett: The meme coin of the future

For investors seeking exponential growth, new projects often present a more dynamic opportunity than established giants. While XRP has a dedicated community, its multi-billion dollar market cap means significant upward moves require immense capital. Layer Brett, however, operates from a different playbook. 

As an Ethereum Layer 2, it leverages the most secure, innovative contract network while solving its core problems: speed and cost. This positions it to capture value from the projected $10 trillion L2 market. Its presale status offers a ground-floor entry point that legacy coins like XRP simply cannot match.

The project achieves its performance by processing transactions off-chain, bundling them, and then anchoring them to the Ethereum mainnet for security. This architecture unlocks near-instantaneous transactions and shrinks gas fees to a fraction of a cent. 

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, its tokenomics are designed for community growth, allocating 25% of the supply just for staking rewards. Users can easily connect a wallet, purchase LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately. “Brett isn’t just participating in the blockchain revolution—he’s leading it,” the project notes.

Ripple Price Prediction: What consolidation means for XRP traders

XRP is a digital asset created for the Ripple payment network. Its primary purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for fast and low-cost international transactions between financial institutions. 

Unlike many cryptocurrencies, all XRP tokens were pre-mined, with Ripple controlling a significant portion of the supply. It has been a top-10 crypto asset for years, known for its speed and efficiency in cross-border settlements, though it has faced significant regulatory scrutiny.

Any Ripple price prediction must account for its long-standing legal battle with the SEC in the United States. While recent rulings have provided some clarity, the regulatory overhang continues to influence investor sentiment. 

Whales may see value in the dips, but the path to new all-time highs for XRP is complex. For retail investors, the potential for 100x gains from its current valuation is mathematically challenging compared to new, low-cap altcoins. The excitement around XRP is often tied to legal news rather than ecosystem innovation.

Layer Brett could outperform XRP in the next bull run.

Layer Brett presents an entirely different growth trajectory. Launching at a presale price of just $0.0058, it has a low initial market cap, which provides a massive runway for growth. With Ethereum L2s projected to process trillions in value annually, could a utility-backed meme token become a breakout star? The high-yield staking mechanism incentivizes holding, which can reduce selling pressure post-launch. 

Traders watching the recent Ripple price prediction are also paying close attention to LBRETT, as early presale participants are poised for potentially explosive gains if the project captures even a small fraction of the L2 market.

While XRP remains a significant player in the crypto space, its story is one of gradual recovery and regulatory hurdles. For those seeking fast transactions, LBRETT is the right option.

For those seeking the next wave of crypto growth, Layer Brett is the best bet

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/ripple-price-prediction-xrp-dip-snapped-up-by-whales-but-not-as-fast-as-this-eth-l2-with-13000-gains/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005208+4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08861+2.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.14986-1.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Share
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.47777-1.56%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0446+0.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04351-0.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Share
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02179+16.15%
Starpower
STAR$0.12448+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

XRP naar $100 of meer? Analisten schetsen realistisch en onhaalbare scenario’s