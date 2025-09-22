Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple [...] The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple [...] The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.

Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/22 21:13
Union
U$0.011218-12.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23793-10.12%
XRP
XRP$2.8534-4.24%

Cryptocurrency market news: Just hours after winning its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple has quietly executed a transfer of 15 million XRP. The transaction was recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimum fee of only 0.000015 XRP, highlighting the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. Although Ripple has not officially disclosed the purpose of the transfer, analysts speculate that it may be related to the exchange’s liquidity allocation, the expansion of cross-border payment channels, or potential ETF liquidity preparation.

Meanwhile, while XRP prices experienced a minor pullback, market attention is quickly turning to ALL4 Mining. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining capabilities with DeFi profit distribution, providing retail investors with a new path to passive income. With the Federal Reserve’s impending interest rate cut and increasing clarity on cryptocurrency regulation, ALL4 Mining is increasingly being viewed as a “digital gold mining platform” poised to benefit from the convergence of institutional capital and retail participation.–

Market Sentiment and Technical Analysis

Currently, XRP is trading near $2.96, down 1.67% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume down over 26% to $4.94 billion. Analysts point out that $3.04 is a key short-term resistance level; a break above this resistance level could open the door for prices to retest $3.38 or even $3.50. Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest has surged to $7.94 billion, indicating growing market expectations for increased volatility and potential upward momentum.

ALL4 Mining: A New Engine for Passive Income

Unlike traditional mining, ALL4 Mining utilizes cross-chain technology to connect the Polkadot ecosystem with mainstream blockchain networks. Users can directly stake computing power on the platform and automatically participate in profit distribution. By integrating DeFi protocols to optimize liquidity, investors can obtain daily passive income, and ALL4 Mining will become a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world.

Platform Advantages

⦁ Cross-chain Integration: Seamlessly connects Polkadot with multi-chain ecosystems, enhancing asset liquidity.

⦁ Automated Revenue Distribution: Smart contracts handle all payouts, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

⦁ Security and Compliance: Third-party audited contracts ensure transparency and fund security.

⦁ High Yield Potential: Rising market momentum unlocks new passive income opportunities.

⦁ Multi-Currency Payment Support: Flexible and convenient payment options include USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, and SOL (Solana).

How to Get Started with ALL4 Mining

Step 1: Register an Account

Create your free account in less than a minute and receive a $15 welcome bonus, which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free with your initial deposit.

Step 2: Top up your account

Get your cryptocurrency deposit address on the deposit page and complete the transfer (starting with $100 USD).

Step 3: Select a plan

Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to meet your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered.

Earn stable passive income by participating in the following contracts:

Contract Price

the term

Daily Profit

Total income (principal + profit)

Capital Return

$100

2 days

$4

$100+$8=$108

Yes

$600

6days

$7.38

$600+$44.28=$644.28

Yes

$3000

20 days

$43.2

$3000+$886=$3864

Yes

$10,000

35 days

$173

$10,000+$6,055=$16,055

Yes

$100,000

47 days

$2,360

$100,000+$110,920=$210,920

Yes

$450,000

35 days

$16,425

$450,000+$574,875=$1,024,875

Yes

——————(Click here for more details on high-yield contracts)—————————

Step 4: Start Earning

Watch your income grow with no management required. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address.

Investment Example:

Invest $100,000 to purchase $100,000 worth of BTC [Advanced Calculation Contract] with a 47-day contract term and a 2.36% daily interest rate.

After the purchase, your daily passive income = $100,000 * 2.36% = $2,360.

After 47 days, your principal and profit = $100,000 + $2,360 * 47 = $100,000 + $110,920 = $210,920

Conclusion

With Ripple’s regulatory victory and the transfer of 15 million XRP, the market appears to be at a new inflection point. The convergence of institutional capital, retail participation, and a cross-chain ecosystem is laying the foundation for the next wave of cryptocurrency. With its integrated hashrate and DeFi yield model, ALL4 Mining is poised to be a major beneficiary of this transformation, providing investors with diversified passive income opportunities for future market cycles.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://all4mining.com/

App Download: https://all4mining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: [email protected]

The post Ripple quietly transfers 15 million XRP, ALL4 Mining offers enthusiasts a way to earn $8,600 per day appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,604.46-2.53%
Aster
ASTER$1.3763-13.48%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001173-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Share
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3763-13.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10207-3.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Share
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.008523-5.98%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001465-7.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.05984-4.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.