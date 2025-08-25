Ripple receives SEC approval – EarnMining launches new BTC contracts, allowing users to earn 1,777 XRP per day

August 25, 2025, New York — Ripple’s long-awaited approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marks a turning point for institutional confidence in digital assets.
Riding this wave of momentum, EarnMining has unveiled new Bitcoin contracts designed to maximize yield opportunities for its users.
With projected earnings reaching 1,777 XRP per day, the platform underscores its role in delivering transparent, secure, and scalable crypto income solutions for investors worldwide.
Visit: https://earnmining.com
Sign up as a new member and receive a $15 welcome bonus.
Activate your mining power: Choose a hash rate contract that meets your investment goals. Pay with XRP, BTC, ETH, or other major cryptocurrencies.
Earn daily: Your rewards are automatically calculated and deposited daily, allowing you to stay informed and withdraw your funds freely.
Starter Plan (Free) – Investment: $15 | Term: 1 day | Expected Return: $15.60
Starter Plan – Investment: $100 | Term: 2 days | Expected Return: $110
Standard Plan – Investment: $1,000 | Term: 10 days | Expected Return: $1,130
Premium Plan – Investment: $10,000 | Term: 25 days | Expected Return: $14,000
Elite Plan – Investment: $300,000 | Term: 50 days | Expected Return: $675,000
Mine a Variety of Assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, and More
Daily Rewards: Transparent, Stable Earnings with Real-Time Tracking.
Secure and Reliable: Advanced Encryption + AI Cloud Computing.
Easy to Get Started: Quick Registration, Mobile Management, Global Access.
Flexible Options: Adjust Contracts Anytime to Adapt to Market Trends.
Earn a Steady Cash Flow from Crypto — No Hardware Required, Easy and Convenient.
Ripple’s approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opens the door to greater institutional investor confidence in digital assets.
EarnMining offers investors a simple way to earn stable returns without having to manage hardware, by providing transparent rewards, flexible investment grades, and enterprise-grade security.
Official Website: https://earnmining.com
Email: [email protected]