Ripple receives SEC approval – EarnMining launches new BTC contracts, allowing users to earn 1,777 XRP per day

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/25 20:00
Bitcoin
BTC$111,818.13-2.28%
XRP
XRP$2.9536-2.09%
Ripple

August 25, 2025, New York — Ripple’s long-awaited approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission marks a turning point for institutional confidence in digital assets.

Riding this wave of momentum, EarnMining has unveiled new Bitcoin contracts designed to maximize yield opportunities for its users.

With projected earnings reaching 1,777 XRP per day, the platform underscores its role in delivering transparent, secure, and scalable crypto income solutions for investors worldwide.

Start earning XRP in three easy steps

Visit: https://earnmining.com

Sign up as a new member and receive a $15 welcome bonus.

Activate your mining power: Choose a hash rate contract that meets your investment goals. Pay with XRP, BTC, ETH, or other major cryptocurrencies.

Earn daily: Your rewards are automatically calculated and deposited daily, allowing you to stay informed and withdraw your funds freely.

Flexible plans for every investor

Starter Plan (Free) – Investment: $15 | Term: 1 day | Expected Return: $15.60

Starter Plan – Investment: $100 | Term: 2 days | Expected Return: $110

Standard Plan – Investment: $1,000 | Term: 10 days | Expected Return: $1,130

Premium Plan – Investment: $10,000 | Term: 25 days | Expected Return: $14,000

Elite Plan – Investment: $300,000 | Term: 50 days | Expected Return: $675,000

A smarter way to mine cryptocurrency 

Mine a Variety of Assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, and More

Daily Rewards: Transparent, Stable Earnings with Real-Time Tracking.

Secure and Reliable: Advanced Encryption + AI Cloud Computing.

Easy to Get Started: Quick Registration, Mobile Management, Global Access.

Flexible Options: Adjust Contracts Anytime to Adapt to Market Trends.

Earn a Steady Cash Flow from Crypto — No Hardware Required, Easy and Convenient.

A simpler path to sustainable cryptocurrency growth

Ripple’s approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) opens the door to greater institutional investor confidence in digital assets.

EarnMining offers investors a simple way to earn stable returns without having to manage hardware, by providing transparent rewards, flexible investment grades, and enterprise-grade security.

Official Website: https://earnmining.com

Email: [email protected]

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.007+3.24%
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$198.25-2.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-2.36%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01952-6.15%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,668.51-2.44%
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
