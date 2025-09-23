Ripple, Securitize Add RLUSD Access for BlackRock’s BUIDL & VanEck’s VBILL

Ripple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains. Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days. Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald. Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem. For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation. RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations. RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD. According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset spaceRipple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD). This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions. BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains. Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days. Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple. “RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald. Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem. For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation. RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations. RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD. According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space

Ripple, Securitize Add RLUSD Access for BlackRock’s BUIDL & VanEck’s VBILL

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/23 22:39

Ripple, a digital asset infrastructure firm, has partnered with Securitize, a real-world assets firm, to launch a smart contract allowing holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL tokenized treasury funds to exchange their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD).

This new functionality aims to provide investors with an additional stablecoin off-ramp, creating a seamless pathway to liquidity and on-chain transactions.

BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, Ltd. (VBILL) mark the firms’ first tokenized funds issued on public blockchains.

Through this integration, investors can instantly swap their holdings for RLUSD around the clock, gaining stable, enterprise-grade digital dollars while preserving access to on-chain yield strategies and broader DeFi opportunities. RLUSD support for BUIDL is live, with VBILL integration rolling out in the coming days.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain

Ripple explains that RLUSD was built with institutional-grade stability and compliance at its core. “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto,” said Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple.

“RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” adds McDonald.

Securitize highlighted the importance of the collaboration in automating liquidity across tokenized markets. “Together, we’re delivering real-time settlement and programmable liquidity across a new class of compliant, on-chain investment products,” noted Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize.

Bringing Liquidity and Compliance to Tokenized Finance

This integration represents RLUSD’s first deployment within Securitize’s tokenization infrastructure, with broader applications in development. Securitize is also moving to integrate with the XRP Ledger (XRPL), expanding liquidity channels and creating new utilities for RLUSD in the XRPL ecosystem.

For institutional investors, the move represents faster settlement, reduced transaction costs, and the ability to diversify liquidity strategies while remaining compliant with financial regulations. By embedding RLUSD into its platform, Securitize positions itself as a central hub for tokenized finance innovation.

RLUSD Adoption Gains Momentum

Since its launch in late 2024, Ripple says RLUSD has grown to more than $700 million in market capitalization. Issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) Trust Company Charter, the stablecoin is backed 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, subject to strict reserve management, segregation of assets, and third-party attestations.

RLUSD is already integrated into Ripple’s cross-border payments network, various DeFi liquidity pools, and institutional-grade settlement systems.

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD Reserves

In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its enterprise-grade stablecoin, RLUSD.

According to Ripple this is a step forward to driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549+0.22%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4023-1.17%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Share
8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$218.05-1.22%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01761-10.42%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.73513-3.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September