Ripple Stablecoin Demand Explodes – Now Aave Is Making It a Collateral Standard

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 22:01
RealLink
REAL$0.0585+0.44%
AaveToken
AAVE$316.2-2.78%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708+3.81%

The platform enables tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to be used as collateral, marking a significant step toward mainstream adoption of blockchain-based finance.

RLUSD at the Core of Horizon

Ripple’s regulated stablecoin, RLUSD, has emerged as one of the cornerstones of Horizon. Aave Labs described it as vital for ushering in “a new era of efficiency for on-chain finance.” Reece Merrick, Ripple’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa, welcomed the development, noting that it was “great to see RLUSD play a big role” in the new platform.

The launch builds on the strong demand for RLUSD since Aave first integrated it earlier this year. In April, $76 million worth of the token was supplied within a single day, and Ripple executives have said stablecoin growth is “exploding,” with supply expanding sharply in recent months.

READ MORE:

EU Races to Scrap Tariffs to Secure Car Deal With Trump

Bridging DeFi and TradFi

Horizon is designed to bridge tokenized real-world assets with on-chain liquidity. Supported assets include tokenized U.S. Treasuries, corporate bonds, and money market funds, provided through partners like Superstate and Securitize.

In addition to RLUSD, Horizon also supports Circle’s USDC and Aave’s native stablecoin, GHO. Early collateral options already available include Circle’s USYC yield fund and VanEck’s VBILL fund, giving institutions a compliant and blockchain-based framework for yield generation and borrowing.

Why It Matters

By making institutional-grade tokenized products usable as collateral, Aave Labs is positioning Horizon as a gateway between traditional finance and DeFi markets. With RLUSD at its core, the platform underscores how regulated stablecoins are becoming the backbone of next-generation financial infrastructure.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Ripple Stablecoin Demand Explodes – Now Aave Is Making It a Collateral Standard appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000025-10.39%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10271+2.19%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03403+70.15%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share

Trending News

More

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

Bitcoin-first protocol Portal to Bitcoin secures $50 million in new funding