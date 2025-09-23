Ripple is integrating with RWA tokenization platform Securitize to add Ripple USD as an off ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds.Ripple is integrating with RWA tokenization platform Securitize to add Ripple USD as an off ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds.

Ripple taps Securitize to add stablecoin off-ramp for BlackRock, VanEck

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/23 23:46
Allo
RWA$0.007829+10.54%

Ripple is eyeing further adoption for its stablecoin, which is why it is integrating with real-world assets tokenization platform Securitize to add Ripple USD as an off-ramp for BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds.

Summary
  • Ripple and Securitize have partnered to expand adoption of the Ripple USD stablecoin.
  • Users will be able to exchange tokenized treasuries funds by BlackRock and VanEck for RLUSD.
  • Securitize will also integrate XRP Ledger to boost real-world assets on the blockchain.

Ripple and Securitize have partnered to bring the new stablecoin off ramp to Securitize’s tokenization platform via a smart contract that allows holders of BlackRock’s and VanEck’s tokenized funds to exchange shares of these assets for the stablecoin, according to a press release.

Initial support is for BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund and VanEck’s Treasury Fund, respectively BUIDL and VBILL. Support for Ripple USD (RLUSD) for BUIDL off-ramp is live, while VBILL will launch over the next few days. BUIDL is currently a $2 billion RWA asset on-chain, while data on rwa.xyz shows VBILL has a market cap of $74 million.

The rollout of the smart contract means holders will be able to instantly convert the tokenized treasury funds for RLUSD and use the stablecoin to unlock benefits such as on-chain transfers and yield among other decentralized finance strategies.

RLUSD adoption key to integration

Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency, sees the partnership with Securitize as one further step towards accelerating the adoption of RLUSD.

RLUSD is a stablecoin backed 1:1 with the U.S. dollar and issued under a New York Department of Financial Services Trust Charter. Launched in late 2024, it currently boasts a market capitalization of over $741 million. Tether’s USDT, Circle’s USDC, and PayPal’s PYUSD are top competitors in the rapidly expanding market.

In addition to RLUSD, Securitize is also integrating the XRP Ledger, with the goal of expanding its utility and accessibility across the RWA market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.57+1.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,926-0.51%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004497+2.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012+0.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

MYX Finance price went parabolic again as the recent short-squeeze resumed. However, the formation of a double-top pattern and the funding rate point to an eventual crash in the coming days. MYX Finance (MYX) came in the spotlight earlier this…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MYX Finance
MYX$8.82769-5.23%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:57
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

MYX Finance price surges again as funding rate points to a crash

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models