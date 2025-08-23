Ripple to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan Through Partnership With SBI Holdings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:22
Key highlights:

  • Ripple and SBI Holdings plan to launch the RLUSD stablecoin in Japan by Q1 2026, with SBI VC Trade acting as the distributor.
  • RLUSD, backed 1:1 by U.S. dollar reserves, is designed to meet regulatory standards and institutional compliance.
  • The move reflects Japan’s evolving stablecoin regulations and SBI’s expanding role in the digital asset space.

Ripple has announced plans to introduce its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, to the Japanese market in partnership with SBI Holdings. The stablecoin is expected to go live in Japan as early as the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory processes.

Ripple and SBI expand longstanding partnership

The rollout will be conducted through SBI VC Trade, the cryptocurrency arm of SBI Holdings, which recently became Japan’s first licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider. This regulatory status allows it to distribute foreign-issued stablecoins, including RLUSD, to Japanese users.

Tomohiko Kondo, CEO of SBI VC Trade, said:

The move extends the longstanding collaboration between Ripple and SBI Holdings, which have been close partners in Asia’s blockchain ecosystem for several years.

RLUSD aims for compliance and transparency

Launched in December 2024, RLUSD is Ripple’s first stablecoin. The token is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and other cash equivalents. Ripple provides monthly attestations by a third-party firm to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance.

Ripple says the structure of RLUSD is intended to meet institutional-grade standards, offering a compliant and secure bridge between traditional and decentralized finance. “RLUSD is designed to be a true industry standard,” said Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins.

The market cap of RLUSD has grown to $666 million. Image source: Messari

The launch in Japan follows RLUSD’s recent approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority for use within the Dubai International Financial Centre, further boosting the stablecoin’s global presence.

Japan’s evolving stablecoin landscape

Japan’s stablecoin market has been gaining momentum following recent regulatory reforms. SBI Holdings is also engaged in several stablecoin-related initiatives, including a joint venture with Circle and collaborations with major financial institutions like SMBC.

These developments come as Japan approved the issuance of its first yen-denominated stablecoin earlier this week, signaling increasing regulatory openness to digital assets.

By targeting Japan’s expanding stablecoin ecosystem, Ripple and SBI aim to position RLUSD as a key player in the country’s digital financial infrastructure.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71888/ripple-to-launch-rlusd-stablecoin-in-japan-through-partnership-with-sbi-holdings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
A whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid in the past 5 days and spent $10.5 million to buy HYPE

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past five days, a whale deposited 14 million USDC into HyperLiquid and spent $10.5 million to buy
Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett

The post Cardano, XRP, and Ethereum L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If you’re searching for the best altcoin to buy now, three names keep popping up for very different reasons. Cardano is winning over long-term investors with steady development and smart funding moves. XRP is back in the game after clearing legal hurdles, and its charts are looking strong. But the real wildcard? Layer Brett—a meme coin with real utility that’s catching serious early attention. Cardano (ADA): Long-term structure keeps Cardano on best altcoin to buy now lists Cardano has been called a sleeping giant more times than most traders can count—but analysts still see potential in its slow, structured approach. After briefly reclaiming the $0.90 range, ADA is holding support and grinding higher, keeping it on shortlists for the best altcoin to buy now. Part of the appeal is Cardano’s steady development pipeline. A new $71 million fund has been earmarked for ecosystem growth, and DeFi activity is picking up again after a quiet stretch. With its Layer 1 reputation for security and research-first upgrades, Cardano keeps attracting long-term capital. It’s not the fastest mover, but for investors looking beyond hype cycles, Cardano still fits the profile of a best altcoin to buy now: solid foundation, active development, and high upside potential if the next bull run sticks. Ripple (XRP): Breakout structure puts XRP on best altcoin to buy now list XRP is back on the radar, and technical analysis highlighting growing confidence now that the SEC court case is all over. It’s been pushing through resistance levels, drawing in fresh attention—and landing a spot on several best altcoins to buy now lists. Momentum is being helped along by increased trading volume, improving technical indicators, and whispers of potential ETF interest. With the SEC battle mostly behind it, XRP now has something many altcoins don’t: regulatory breathing room.…
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
